Colorado vs Cal Prediction, Game Preview: Pac-12 Tournament

Pac-12 Tournament: Colorado Buffaloes vs Cal Bears prediction and college basketball game preview.

Colorado vs Cal Broadcast

Date: Thursday, March 11

Game Time: 11:30 pm ET

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Network: ESPN

Colorado (20-7) vs Cal (9-19) Game Preview

Why Cal Will Win

Cal lost 11 of 12 games before rocking Stanford 76-58 in a stunner in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament.

The one win in that bunch of losses? Colorado, 71-62.

The Bears lost to the Buffs by 29 earlier in the year, but they came up with the big win by stopping everything from the outside and coming up with five more made free throws to control the game.

Against Stanford, the Bears were as hot as they’ve been all year, hitting 53% from three and roared as they pulled away in the second half. Cal might not be consistent from the outside, but they’ll keep on bombing, and they’ll make more than their share, but …

Why Colorado Will Win

The Bears can’t defend worth a lick.

They can’t rebound, they’re last in the Pac-12 in field goal defense, and they can’t stop the three by not generating enough steals or forcing enough mistakes.

Colorado bounced back from losses to Cal and Oregon to rip off four straight wins including a dominant performance over USC, surviving and thriving by dominating on the free throw line.

This is a good shooting Buff team in general, and it’s No. 1 in the nation on the line hitting 83% of its chances. Cal only hits 69% of its freebies.

What’s Going To Happen

Cal came up with a blast of a performance to get here, and now Colorado will turn it on and make up for the loss a few weeks ago.

The Buffs will be good enough from three, it’ll be great at defending Cal’s outside shooting early on, and it’ll force a whole lot of panic shots with the rebounding to take control.

Colorado vs Cal Prediction, Line

Colorado 74, Cal 62

