Colorado vs Arizona State College Basketball Game Preview

Colorado Buffaloes vs Arizona State Sun Devils prediction and college basketball game preview.

Colorado vs Arizona State Broadcast

Date: Thursday, March 4

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: CU Events Center, Boulder, CO

Network: ESPN2

Colorado (19-7) vs Arizona State (10-11) Game Preview

Why Arizona State Will Win

The Sun Devils are on a nice tear lately. It helps to face Washington twice, but a three-game winning streak have brought the Sun Devils back from the dead – sort of – as part of a run of six victories six wins in the last nine games.

The defense is the best in the Pac-12 at forcing mistakes, it’s generating points in transition, and the shooting has been just decent enough to make the Buffs work.

On the flip side, Colorado doesn’t do much defensively to come with offensive rebounds, and it won’t generate a slew of steals, but …

Why Colorado Will Win

Colorado hasn’t been bad from three, it’s been strong from the field lately in key wins over USC and UCLA, and it’s rebounding well enough to be a plus.

This might not be a high-powered scoring team, and it’s not consistent from three, but it makes enough threes to stay in games and it’s amazing at coming up with made free throw after made free throw.

The Buffs are great at controlling the tempo and keeping the scoring low, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Colorado is great at home and Arizona State is miserable on the road.

The Sun Devils are 0-4 away from Tempe since taking down Grand Canyon in mid-December, and Colorado is 10-1 in Boulder this season.

ASU has the ability to score and keep scoring to take Colorado out of its comfort zone, but the inability of the Sun Devils to rebound all that well will be an issue. It’ll be a fight, but Colorado – the best free throw shooting team in college basketball – will survive on the line.

Colorado vs Arizona State Prediction, Line

Colorado 76, Arizona State 67

Line: Colorado -11, o/u: 148

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3

