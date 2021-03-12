Colorado State vs Utah State Prediction, Game Preview: Mountain West Tournament

Mountain West Tournament: Colorado State Rams vs Utah State Aggies prediction and college basketball game preview.

Colorado State vs Utah State Broadcast

Date: Friday, March 13

Game Time: 12:00 am ET

Venue: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV

Network: CBS Sports Network

Colorado State (18-5) vs Utah State (19-7) Game Preview

Why Colorado State Will Win

Colorado State had no real issues getting by Fresno State in the Mountain West Tournament quarterfinals with a 72-62 win. The shooting wasn’t great from the outside, but getting to the rim wasn’t a problem and the defense did its job to keep away any real drama.

On a nice run of six wins in the last seven games, the Rams have hit 50% or better from the field in eight of the last ten – they’re the best-shooting team in the Mountain West.

When they didn’t shoot well n the first game against Utah State, they lost big. When they did shoot well in the rematch, they won. The Aggies don’t have the three point firepower to keep up if they can’t hang with the relentlessness of the Ram O, but …

Why Utah State Will Win

The Aggies are playing really, really well.

They rocked in the second half to beat UNLV 74-53 to get here, doing a strong job defensively and a better job of moving the ball around for the easy shots.

On a run of five straight wins – and kryptonite to San Diego State with two wins back in January – this is a good enough shooting team to keep up, but the rebounding has the potential to be the difference. It’s one of the best teams in the country on the boards, and it’s even better at coming up with the extra pass for easy points.

It all comes down to …

What’s Going To Happen

Will Colorado State mss enough so Utah State can take advantage of its rebounding ability?

The Rams have to have the scoring power inside and out and they’re better on the free throw line, but Utah State is has the defense to hold up and it’ll get the extra rebound or three to survive a thriller.

Colorado State vs Utah State Prediction, Line

Utah State 75, Colorado State 72

Line: Utah State -5, o/u: 137.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1

Must See Rating: 3.5

