Colorado Football Schedule 2021, Analysis

Colorado Buffaloes 2021 football schedule, analysis, and what Pac-12 teams they miss.

Colorado Buffaloes Football Schedule 2021

– 2021 Pac-12 Football Schedule

Sept. 3 Northern Colorado

Sept. 11 Texas A&M (in Denver)

Sept. 18 Minnesota

Sept. 25 at Arizona State

Oct. 2 USC

Oct. 9 OPEN DATE

Oct. 16 Arizona

Oct. 23 at Cal

Oct. 30 at Oregon

Nov. 6 Oregon State

Nov. 13 at UCLA

Nov. 20 Washington

Nov. 26 at Utah

Colorado Football Schedule Analysis: The Buffs need that tune-up against Northern Colorado with the power showdowns against Texas A&M and Minnesota to follow.

There’s no time to take a breath early on in the Pac-12 run, starting at Arizona State and following it up with USC to close out a four-game run of games that might break the Buffs’ back.

There’s no real break interdivisional play with Oregon and Washington on the slate, and there’s a sneaky-nasty trip to Cal in the mix, too. Making matters worse is a run of three road games in four weeks in the second half of the season, and closing out against Washington and at Utah is final kick in the gut.

Pac-12 Conference Teams Missed: Stanford, Washington State