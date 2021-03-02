College Basketball Top 25 Predictions: Tuesday

The college basketball biggest games, top 25 predictions, TV schedules, game previews, and game times for Tuesday, March 2.

How are the picks so far?

SU 128-45, ATS 92-80, o/u: 99-71-1

– CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

Click on each link for the game preview and prediction. All times Eastern.

5:00 ESPN

Line: Baylor -4, o/u: 148.5

6:30 SEC Network

Line: Arkansas -6, o/u: 157.5

7:00 ESPN

Line: Michigan -6.5, o/u: 144.5

7:00 ESPN2

Line: Alabama -11, o/u: 157

7:00 ESPN+

Line: Texas -11.5, o/u: 143

7:00 Big 12 Network/ESPN+

Line: Texas Tech -12.5, o/u: 131.5

9:00 ESPN2

Line: Purdue -2, o/u: 128.5