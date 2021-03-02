College Basketball Top 25 Predictions: Tuesday

The college basketball biggest games, top 25 predictions, TV schedules, game previews, and game times for Tuesday, March 2.
How are the picks so far?
SU 128-45, ATS 92-80, o/u: 99-71-1
Baylor at West Virginia
5:00 ESPN
Line: Baylor -4, o/u: 148.5
Arkansas at South Carolina
6:30 SEC Network
Line: Arkansas -6, o/u: 157.5
Illinois at Michigan
7:00 ESPN
Line: Michigan -6.5, o/u: 144.5
Auburn at Alabama
7:00 ESPN2
Line: Alabama -11, o/u: 157
Texas at Iowa State
7:00 ESPN+
Line: Texas -11.5, o/u: 143
TCU at Texas Tech
7:00 Big 12 Network/ESPN+
Line: Texas Tech -12.5, o/u: 131.5
Wisconsin at Purdue
9:00 ESPN2
Line: Purdue -2, o/u: 128.5