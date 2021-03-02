College Basketball Top 25 Predictions: Tuesday

College Basketball

By March 2, 2021 1:06 am

The college basketball biggest games, top 25 predictions, TV schedules, game previews, and game times for Tuesday, March 2.

How are the picks so far?
SU 128-45, ATS 92-80, o/u: 99-71-1

CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

Click on each link for the game preview and prediction. All times Eastern.

Baylor at West Virginia

5:00 ESPN
Line: Baylor -4, o/u: 149.5

Arkansas at South Carolina

6:30 SEC Network
Line: Arkansas -7.5, o/u: 156.5

Illinois at Michigan

7:00 ESPN
Line: Michigan -8.5, o/u: 146.5

Auburn at Alabama

7:00 ESPN2
Line: Alabama -10.5, o/u: 157

Texas at Iowa State

7:00 ESPN+
Line: Texas -11.5, o/u: 142.5

TCU at Texas Tech

7:00 Big 12 Network/ESPN+
Line: Texas Tech -13, o/u: 133

Wisconsin at Purdue

9:00 ESPN2
Line: Purdue -2, o/u: 129

