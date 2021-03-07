College Basketball Top 25 Predictions, Game Previews: Sunday

The college basketball biggest games, top 25 predictions, TV schedules, game previews, and game times for Sunday, March 7.
How are the picks so far?
SU 145-53, ATS 103-93-1, o/u: 114-81-1
– CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews
Click on each link for the game preview and prediction. All times Eastern.
Memphis at Houston
12:00 CBS
Line: Houston -10, o/u: 132.5
Wisconsin at Iowa
12:30 FOX
Line: Iowa -6, o/u: 144
Drake at Loyola
2:20 CBS
Line: Loyola -6.5, o/u: 132.5
Texas Tech vs Baylor
4:00 ESPN
Line: Baylor -8, o/u: 139.5
Michigan at Michigan State
4:30 CBS
Line: Michigan -8, o/u: 136
Texas at TCU
7:00 Big 12/ESPN+
Line: Texas -7.5, o/u: 137.5