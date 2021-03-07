College Basketball Top 25 Predictions, Game Previews: Sunday

By CollegeFootballNews.com | March 7, 2021 12:27 am

The college basketball biggest games, top 25 predictions, TV schedules, game previews, and game times for Sunday, March 7.

How are the picks so far?

SU 145-53, ATS 103-93-1, o/u: 114-81-1

– CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

Click on each link for the game preview and prediction. All times Eastern.

12:00 CBS

Line: Houston -10, o/u: 132.5

12:30 FOX

Line: Iowa -6, o/u: 144

2:20 CBS

Line: Loyola -6.5, o/u: 132.5

4:00 ESPN

Line: Baylor -8, o/u: 139.5

4:30 CBS

Line: Michigan -8, o/u: 136

7:00 Big 12/ESPN+

Line: Texas -7.5, o/u: 137.5