College Basketball Top 25 Predictions, Game Previews: Sunday

By March 7, 2021 12:27 am

The college basketball biggest games, top 25 predictions, TV schedules, game previews, and game times for Sunday, March 7.

How are the picks so far?
SU 145-53, ATS 103-93-1, o/u: 114-81-1

CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

Click on each link for the game preview and prediction. All times Eastern.

Memphis at Houston

12:00 CBS
Line: Houston -10, o/u: 132.5

Wisconsin at Iowa

12:30 FOX
Line: Iowa -6, o/u: 144

Drake at Loyola

2:20 CBS
Line: Loyola -6.5, o/u: 132.5

Texas Tech vs Baylor

4:00 ESPN
Line: Baylor -8, o/u: 139.5

Michigan at Michigan State

4:30 CBS
Line: Michigan -8, o/u: 136

Texas at TCU

7:00 Big 12/ESPN+
Line: Texas -7.5, o/u: 137.5

