College Basketball Top 25 Predictions, Game Previews: Saturday

By March 6, 2021 12:10 am

The college basketball biggest games, top 25 predictions, TV schedules, game previews, and game times for Saturday, March 6.

How are the picks so far?
SU 140-48, ATS 98-89, o/u: 106-79-1

CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

Click on each link for the game preview and prediction. All times Eastern.

Florida State at Notre Dame

12:00 ESPN2
Line: Florida State -7, o/u: 152.5

Oklahoma State at West Virginia

2:00 ESPN2
Line: West Virginia -7, o/u: 149.5

Alabama at Georgia

2:00 CBS
Line: Alabama -9, o/u: 154.5

Indiana at Purdue

2:00 ESPN
Line: Purdue -8, o/u: 133.5

Villanova at Providence

2:30 FOX
Line: Villanova -4, o/u: 136.5

Illinois at Ohio State

4:00 ESPN
Line: Ohio State -1.5, o/u: 151.5

Butler at Creighton

4:00 FOX
Line: Creighton -13, o/u: 133

Virginia at Louisville

4:00 ESPN2
Line: Virginia -2, o/u: 122.5

Arkansas at Texas A&M

5:00 SEC Network
Line: Arkansas -15.5, o/u: 136.5

Duke at North Carolina

6:00 ESPN
Line: North Carolina -3, o/u: 148

