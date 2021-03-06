College Basketball Top 25 Predictions, Game Previews: Saturday

The college basketball biggest games, top 25 predictions, TV schedules, game previews, and game times for Saturday, March 6.
How are the picks so far?
SU 140-48, ATS 98-89, o/u: 106-79-1
– CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews
Click on each link for the game preview and prediction. All times Eastern.
Florida State at Notre Dame
12:00 ESPN2
Line: Florida State -7, o/u: 152.5
Oklahoma State at West Virginia
2:00 ESPN2
Line: West Virginia -7, o/u: 149.5
Alabama at Georgia
2:00 CBS
Line: Alabama -9, o/u: 154.5
Indiana at Purdue
2:00 ESPN
Line: Purdue -8, o/u: 133.5
Villanova at Providence
2:30 FOX
Line: Villanova -4, o/u: 136.5
Illinois at Ohio State
4:00 ESPN
Line: Ohio State -1.5, o/u: 151.5
Butler at Creighton
4:00 FOX
Line: Creighton -13, o/u: 133
Virginia at Louisville
4:00 ESPN2
Line: Virginia -2, o/u: 122.5
Arkansas at Texas A&M
5:00 SEC Network
Line: Arkansas -15.5, o/u: 136.5
Duke at North Carolina
6:00 ESPN
Line: North Carolina -3, o/u: 148