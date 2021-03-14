College Basketball Scoreboard, Predictions, Previews: Tournament Week Sunday

Fearless Predictions

By March 14, 2021 3:27 am

By |

The biggest college basketball conference tournament games, top 25 predictions, TV schedules, game previews, and game times for Sunday, March 14

How are the picks so far?
SU 194-81, ATS 150-122-2, o/u: 158-114-1

CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

Click on each link for the game preview and prediction. All times Eastern. 

Colgate vs Loyola Maryland

Patriot Tournament Final
Prediction: Colgate 81, Loyola Maryland 67
Line: Colgate -9.5, o/u: 147.5
Final Score: Colgate 85, Loyola Maryland 72

VCU vs St. Bonaventure

Atlantic-10 Tournament Final
Prediction: St. Bonaventure 68, VCU 65
Line: St. Bonaventure -2.5, o/u: 128.5
Final Score: St. Bonaventure 74, VCU 65

Alabama vs LSU

SEC Tournament Final
Prediction: Alabama 84, LSU 78
Line: Alabama -6, o/u: 157
Final Score: Alabama 80, LSU 79

Cincinnati vs Houston

American Athletic Conference Tournament Final
Prediction: Houston 76, Cincinnati 64
Line: Houston -13, o/u: 135
Final Score: COMING

Illinois vs Ohio State

Big Ten Tournament Final
Prediction: Illinois 78, Ohio State 72
Line: Illinois -6.5, o/u: 152
Final Score: COMING

