College Basketball Scoreboard, Predictions, Previews: Tournament Week Sunday

By CollegeFootballNews.com | March 14, 2021 3:27 am

The biggest college basketball conference tournament games, top 25 predictions, TV schedules, game previews, and game times for Sunday, March 14

How are the picks so far?

SU 194-81, ATS 150-122-2, o/u: 158-114-1

– CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

Click on each link for the game preview and prediction. All times Eastern.

Patriot Tournament Final

Prediction: Colgate 81, Loyola Maryland 67

Line: Colgate -9.5, o/u: 147.5

Final Score: Colgate 85, Loyola Maryland 72

Atlantic-10 Tournament Final

Prediction: St. Bonaventure 68, VCU 65

Line: St. Bonaventure -2.5, o/u: 128.5

Final Score: St. Bonaventure 74, VCU 65

SEC Tournament Final

Prediction: Alabama 84, LSU 78

Line: Alabama -6, o/u: 157

Final Score: Alabama 80, LSU 79

American Athletic Conference Tournament Final

Prediction: Houston 76, Cincinnati 64

Line: Houston -13, o/u: 135

Final Score: COMING

Big Ten Tournament Final

Prediction: Illinois 78, Ohio State 72

Line: Illinois -6.5, o/u: 152

Final Score: COMING