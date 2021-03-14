College Basketball Scoreboard, Predictions, Previews: Tournament Week Sunday

The biggest college basketball conference tournament games, top 25 predictions, TV schedules, game previews, and game times for Sunday, March 14
How are the picks so far?
SU 194-81, ATS 150-122-2, o/u: 158-114-1
– CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews
Click on each link for the game preview and prediction. All times Eastern.
Colgate vs Loyola Maryland
Patriot Tournament Final
Prediction: Colgate 81, Loyola Maryland 67
Line: Colgate -9.5, o/u: 147.5
Final Score: Colgate 85, Loyola Maryland 72
VCU vs St. Bonaventure
Atlantic-10 Tournament Final
Prediction: St. Bonaventure 68, VCU 65
Line: St. Bonaventure -2.5, o/u: 128.5
Final Score: St. Bonaventure 74, VCU 65
Alabama vs LSU
SEC Tournament Final
Prediction: Alabama 84, LSU 78
Line: Alabama -6, o/u: 157
Final Score: Alabama 80, LSU 79
Cincinnati vs Houston
American Athletic Conference Tournament Final
Prediction: Houston 76, Cincinnati 64
Line: Houston -13, o/u: 135
Final Score: COMING
Illinois vs Ohio State
Big Ten Tournament Final
Prediction: Illinois 78, Ohio State 72
Line: Illinois -6.5, o/u: 152
Final Score: COMING