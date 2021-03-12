College Basketball Scoreboard, Predictions, Previews: Tournament Week Friday

The biggest college basketball conference tournament games, top 25 predictions, TV schedules, game previews, and game times for Friday, March 12

How are the picks so far?

SU 172-63, ATS 128-104-2, o/u: 134-98-1

– CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

Click on each link for the game preview and prediction. All times Eastern.

Big Ten Tournament: Quarterfinal

Prediction: Michigan 74, Maryland 58

Line: Michigan -8.5, o/u: 133.5

Final Score: Michigan 79, Maryland 66

AAC Tournament: Semifinal

Prediction: Wichita State 74, USF 62

Line: Wichita State -11, o/u: 138

Final Score: Wichita State 68, USF 67

SEC Tournament: Quarterfinal

Prediction: Alabama 68, Mississippi State 61

Line: Alabama -8, o/u: 143

Final Score: Alabama 85, Mississippi State 48

SEC Tournament: Quarterfinal

2:00 BTN

Line: Ohio State -1.5, o/u: 142.5

SEC Tournament: Quarterfinal

2:00 ESPN

Line: Tennessee -3, o/u: 133

AAC Tournament: Quarterfinal

3:00 ESPN2

Line:SMU -5.5, o/u: 143.5

Big East Tournament: Semifinal

6:00 FS1

Line: Seton Hall -3, o/u: 141

Big 12 Tournament: Semifinal

6:30 ESPN

Line: Baylor -9, o/u: 148

Big Ten Tournament: Quarterfinal

6:30 BTN

Line: Illinois -8, o/u: 136.5

AAC Tournament: Quarterfinal

7:00 ESPNU

Line: Houston -17.5, o/u: 133.5

SEC Tournament: Quarterfinal

7:00 SEC Network

Line: Arkansas -3, o/u: 148

Pac-12 Tournament: Semifinal

8:30 Pac-12 Network

Line: Oregon -8, o/u: 136

Big East Tournament: Semifinal

9:00 FS1

Line: PICK, o/u: 143.5

ACC Tournament: Semifinal

9:00 ESPN

Line: Florida State -2.5, o/u: 151

SEC Tournament: Quarterfinal

9:00 SEC Network

Line: LSU -1, o/u: 144

Big Ten Tournament: Quarterfinal

9:00 FS1

Line: Iowa -4, o/u: 143

Mountain West Tournament: Semifinal

9:30 CBS Sports Network

Line: San Diego State -8.5, o/u: 139.5

AAC Tournament: Quarterfinal

10:00 ESPNU

Line: Memphis -7, o/u: 134.5

Pac-12 Tournament: Semifinal

11:30 ESPN

Line: Colorado -1.5, o/u: 133.5

Mountain West Tournament: Semifinal

12:00 am CBS Sports Network

Line: Utah State -5, o/u: 137.5

Cancelled

Cancelled