College Basketball Scoreboard, Predictions, Previews: Tournament Week Friday

Fearless Predictions

By March 12, 2021 1:10 pm

The biggest college basketball conference tournament games, top 25 predictions, TV schedules, game previews, and game times for Friday, March 12

How are the picks so far?
SU 172-63, ATS 128-104-2, o/u: 134-98-1

CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

Click on each link for the game preview and prediction. All times Eastern.

Michigan vs Maryland

Big Ten Tournament: Quarterfinal
Prediction: Michigan 74, Maryland 58
Line: Michigan -8.5, o/u: 133.5
Final Score: Michigan 79, Maryland 66

Wichita State vs USF

AAC Tournament: Semifinal
Prediction: Wichita State 74, USF 62
Line: Wichita State -11, o/u: 138
Final Score: Wichita State 68, USF 67

Alabama vs Mississippi State

SEC Tournament: Quarterfinal
Prediction: Alabama 68, Mississippi State 61
Line: Alabama -8, o/u: 143
Final Score: Alabama 85, Mississippi State 48

Ohio State vs Purdue

SEC Tournament: Quarterfinal
2:00 BTN
Line: Ohio State -1.5, o/u: 142.5

Florida vs Tennessee

SEC Tournament: Quarterfinal
2:00 ESPN
Line: Tennessee -3, o/u: 133

Cincinnati vs SMU

AAC Tournament: Quarterfinal
3:00 ESPN2
Line:SMU -5.5, o/u: 143.5

Georgetown vs Seton Hall

Big East Tournament: Semifinal
6:00 FS1
Line: Seton Hall -3, o/u: 141

Baylor vs Oklahoma State

Big 12 Tournament: Semifinal
6:30 ESPN
Line: Baylor -9, o/u: 148

Illinois vs Rutgers

Big Ten Tournament: Quarterfinal
6:30 BTN
Line: Illinois -8, o/u: 136.5

Houston vs Tulane

AAC Tournament: Quarterfinal
7:00 ESPNU
Line: Houston -17.5, o/u: 133.5

Arkansas vs Missouri

SEC Tournament: Quarterfinal
7:00 SEC Network
Line: Arkansas -3, o/u: 148

Oregon vs Oregon State

Pac-12 Tournament: Semifinal
8:30 Pac-12 Network
Line: Oregon -8, o/u: 136

Creighton vs UConn

Big East Tournament: Semifinal
9:00 FS1
Line: PICK, o/u: 143.5

North Carolina vs Florida State

ACC Tournament: Semifinal
9:00 ESPN
Line: Florida State -2.5, o/u: 151

Ole Miss vs LSU

SEC Tournament: Quarterfinal
9:00 SEC Network
Line: LSU -1, o/u: 144

Wisconsin vs Iowa

Big Ten Tournament: Quarterfinal
9:00 FS1
Line: Iowa -4, o/u: 143

San Diego State vs Nevada

Mountain West Tournament: Semifinal
9:30 CBS Sports Network
Line: San Diego State -8.5, o/u: 139.5

Memphis vs UCF

AAC Tournament: Quarterfinal
10:00 ESPNU
Line: Memphis -7, o/u: 134.5

USC vs Colorado

Pac-12 Tournament: Semifinal
11:30 ESPN
Line: Colorado -1.5, o/u: 133.5

Colorado State vs Utah State

Mountain West Tournament: Semifinal
12:00 am CBS Sports Network
Line: Utah State -5, o/u: 137.5

Virginia vs Georgia Tech

Cancelled 

Texas vs Kansas

Cancelled 

