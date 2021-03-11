College Basketball Scoreboard, Predictions, Game Previews: Tournament Week Thursday

The biggest college basketball conference tournament games, top 25 predictions, TV schedules, game previews, and game times for Thursday, March 11.

How are the picks so far?

SU 156-56, ATS 114-95-2, o/u: 123-86-1

– CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

Click on each link for the game preview and prediction. All times Eastern.

Big 12 Tournament: Quarterfinal

Prediction: West Virginia 83, Oklahoma State 80

Line: West Virginia -2.5, o/u: 151

Final Score: Oklahoma State 72, West Virginia 69

Big Ten Tournament: Quarterfinal

Prediction: Michigan State 70, Maryland 67

Line: Maryland -1, o/u: 130

Final Score: Maryland 68, Michigan State 57

Big East Tournament: Quarterfinal

Prediction: Villanova 77, Georgetown 69

Line: Villanova -8.5, o/u: 141

Final Score: Georgetown 72, Villanova 71

ACC Tournament: Quarterfinal

Prediction: Virginia 68, Syracuse 64

Line: Virginia -5.5, o/u: 133

Final Score: Virginia 72, Syracuse 69

SEC Tournament: 2nd Round

Prediction: Kentucky 70, Mississippi State 67

Line: Kentucky -3.5, o/u: 131

Final Score: Mississippi State 75, Kentucky 73

Big Ten Tournament: 2nd Round

Prediction: Ohio State 73, Minnesota 64

Line: Ohio State -10.5, o/u: 146.5

Final Score: Ohio State 79, Minnesota 75

SEC Tournament: 2nd Round

Prediction: Florida 72, Vanderbilt 65

Line: Florida -8, o/u: 145.5

Final Score: Florida 69, Vanderbilt 63

Big 12 Tournament: Quarterfinal

Prediction: Baylor 78, Kansas State 60

Line: Baylor -20, o/u: 136.5

Final Score: Baylor 74, Kansas State 68

Pac-12 Tournament: Quarterfinal

Prediction: Oregon 80, Arizona State 69

Line: Oregon -8.5, o/u: 147.5

Final Score: Oregon 91, Arizona State 73

ACC Tournament: Quarterfinal

Prediction: Georgia Tech 77, Miami 65

Line: Georgia Tech -9.5, o/u: 138.5

Final Score: Georgia Tech 70, Miami 66

Mountain West Tournament: Quarterfinal

Prediction: San Diego State 78, Wyoming 62

Line: San Diego State -14.5, o/u: 143

Final Score: COMING

Big East Tournament: Quarterfinal

Prediction: St. John’s 80, Seton Hall 71

Line: Seton Hall -1.5, o/u: 152

Final Score: COMING

Pac-12 Tournament: Quarterfinal

5:30 Pac-12 Network

Line: UCLA -5, o/u: 133.5

Big East Tournament: Quarterfinal

6:00 FS1

Line: Creighton -10.5, o/u: 135.5

Big 12 Tournament: Quarterfinal

6:30 ESPN2

Line: Kansas -3, o/u: 138.5

ACC Tournament: Quarterfinal

CANCELLED

Big 12 Tournament: 2nd Round

6:30 BTN

Line: Rutgers -3, o/u: 131

SEC Tournament: 2nd Round

7:00 SEC Network

Line: Georgia -6, o/u: 153.5

Pac-12 Tournament: Quarterfinal

8:30 Pac-12 Network

Line: USC -6.5, o/u: 141.5

ACC Tournament: Quarterfinal

9:00 ESPN

Line: North Carolina -3, o/u: 140

Big Ten Tournament: 2nd Round

9:00 BTN

Line: Wisconsin -5.5, o/u: 134

SEC Tournament: 2nd Round

9:00 SEC Network

Line: Ole Miss -7.5, o/u: 140.5

Big 12 Tournament: Quarterfinal

9:30 ESPN2

Line: Texas Tech -1.5, o/u: 136.5

Pac-12 Tournament: Quarterfinal

11:30 ESPN

Line: Colorado -14, o/u: 133