College Basketball Scoreboard, Predictions, Game Previews: Tournament Week Thursday

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

College Basketball Scoreboard, Predictions, Game Previews: Tournament Week Thursday

Fearless Predictions

College Basketball Scoreboard, Predictions, Game Previews: Tournament Week Thursday

By March 11, 2021 3:37 pm

By |

The biggest college basketball conference tournament games, top 25 predictions, TV schedules, game previews, and game times for Thursday, March 11.

How are the picks so far?
SU 156-56, ATS 114-95-2, o/u: 123-86-1

CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

Click on each link for the game preview and prediction. All times Eastern.

Oklahoma State vs West Virginia

Big 12 Tournament: Quarterfinal
Prediction: West Virginia 83, Oklahoma State 80
Line: West Virginia -2.5, o/u: 151
Final Score: Oklahoma State 72, West Virginia 69

Michigan State vs Maryland

Big Ten Tournament: Quarterfinal
Prediction: Michigan State 70, Maryland 67
Line: Maryland -1, o/u: 130
Final Score: Maryland 68, Michigan State 57

Villanova vs Georgetown

Big East Tournament: Quarterfinal
Prediction: Villanova 77, Georgetown 69
Line: Villanova -8.5, o/u: 141
Final Score: Georgetown 72, Villanova 71

Virginia vs Syracuse

ACC Tournament: Quarterfinal
Prediction: Virginia 68, Syracuse 64
Line: Virginia -5.5, o/u: 133
Final Score: Virginia 72, Syracuse 69

Kentucky vs Mississippi State

SEC Tournament: 2nd Round
Prediction: Kentucky 70, Mississippi State 67
Line: Kentucky -3.5, o/u: 131
Final Score: Mississippi State 75, Kentucky 73

Ohio State vs Minnesota

Big Ten Tournament: 2nd Round
Prediction: Ohio State 73, Minnesota 64
Line: Ohio State -10.5, o/u: 146.5
Final Score: Ohio State 79, Minnesota 75

Florida vs Vanderbilt

SEC Tournament: 2nd Round
Prediction: Florida 72, Vanderbilt 65
Line: Florida -8, o/u: 145.5
Final Score: Florida 69, Vanderbilt 63

Baylor vs Kansas State

Big 12 Tournament: Quarterfinal
Prediction: Baylor 78, Kansas State 60
Line: Baylor -20, o/u: 136.5
Final Score: Baylor 74, Kansas State 68

Oregon vs Arizona State

Pac-12 Tournament: Quarterfinal
Prediction: Oregon 80, Arizona State 69
Line: Oregon -8.5, o/u: 147.5
Final Score: Oregon 91, Arizona State 73

Georgia Tech vs Miami

ACC Tournament: Quarterfinal
Prediction: Georgia Tech 77, Miami 65
Line: Georgia Tech -9.5, o/u: 138.5
Final Score: Georgia Tech 70, Miami 66

San Diego State vs Wyoming

Mountain West Tournament: Quarterfinal
Prediction: San Diego State 78, Wyoming 62
Line: San Diego State -14.5, o/u: 143
Final Score: COMING

Seton Hall vs St. John’s

Big East Tournament: Quarterfinal
Prediction: St. John’s 80, Seton Hall 71
Line: Seton Hall -1.5, o/u: 152
Final Score: COMING

UCLA vs Oregon State

Pac-12 Tournament: Quarterfinal
5:30 Pac-12 Network
Line: UCLA -5, o/u: 133.5

Creighton vs Butler

Big East Tournament: Quarterfinal
6:00 FS1
Line: Creighton -10.5, o/u: 135.5

Kansas vs Oklahoma

Big 12 Tournament: Quarterfinal
6:30 ESPN2
Line: Kansas -3, o/u: 138.5

Florida State vs Duke

ACC Tournament: Quarterfinal
CANCELLED

Indiana vs Rutgers

Big 12 Tournament: 2nd Round
6:30 BTN
Line: Rutgers -3, o/u: 131

Missouri vs Georgia

SEC Tournament: 2nd Round
7:00 SEC Network
Line: Georgia -6, o/u: 153.5

USC vs Utah

Pac-12 Tournament: Quarterfinal
8:30 Pac-12 Network
Line: USC -6.5, o/u: 141.5

North Carolina vs Virginia Tech

ACC Tournament: Quarterfinal
9:00 ESPN
Line: North Carolina -3, o/u: 140

Wisconsin vs Penn State

Big Ten Tournament: 2nd Round
9:00 BTN
Line: Wisconsin -5.5, o/u: 134

South Carolina vs Ole Miss

SEC Tournament: 2nd Round
9:00 SEC Network
Line: Ole Miss -7.5, o/u: 140.5

Texas vs Texas Tech

Big 12 Tournament: Quarterfinal
9:30 ESPN2
Line: Texas Tech -1.5, o/u: 136.5

Colorado vs Cal

Pac-12 Tournament: Quarterfinal
11:30 ESPN
Line: Colorado -14, o/u: 133

, , , , , , , , , , , Betting Lines, CFN, College Basketball, College Football Schedules, Fearless Predictions, Features, News, TV Listings

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home