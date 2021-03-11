College Basketball Scoreboard, Predictions, Game Previews: Tournament Week Thursday

The biggest college basketball conference tournament games, top 25 predictions, TV schedules, game previews, and game times for Thursday, March 11.
How are the picks so far?
SU 156-56, ATS 114-95-2, o/u: 123-86-1
Oklahoma State vs West Virginia
Big 12 Tournament: Quarterfinal
Prediction: West Virginia 83, Oklahoma State 80
Line: West Virginia -2.5, o/u: 151
Final Score: Oklahoma State 72, West Virginia 69
Michigan State vs Maryland
Big Ten Tournament: Quarterfinal
Prediction: Michigan State 70, Maryland 67
Line: Maryland -1, o/u: 130
Final Score: Maryland 68, Michigan State 57
Villanova vs Georgetown
Big East Tournament: Quarterfinal
Prediction: Villanova 77, Georgetown 69
Line: Villanova -8.5, o/u: 141
Final Score: Georgetown 72, Villanova 71
Virginia vs Syracuse
ACC Tournament: Quarterfinal
Prediction: Virginia 68, Syracuse 64
Line: Virginia -5.5, o/u: 133
Final Score: Virginia 72, Syracuse 69
Kentucky vs Mississippi State
SEC Tournament: 2nd Round
Prediction: Kentucky 70, Mississippi State 67
Line: Kentucky -3.5, o/u: 131
Final Score: Mississippi State 75, Kentucky 73
Ohio State vs Minnesota
Big Ten Tournament: 2nd Round
Prediction: Ohio State 73, Minnesota 64
Line: Ohio State -10.5, o/u: 146.5
Final Score: Ohio State 79, Minnesota 75
Florida vs Vanderbilt
SEC Tournament: 2nd Round
Prediction: Florida 72, Vanderbilt 65
Line: Florida -8, o/u: 145.5
Final Score: Florida 69, Vanderbilt 63
Baylor vs Kansas State
Big 12 Tournament: Quarterfinal
Prediction: Baylor 78, Kansas State 60
Line: Baylor -20, o/u: 136.5
Final Score: Baylor 74, Kansas State 68
Oregon vs Arizona State
Pac-12 Tournament: Quarterfinal
Prediction: Oregon 80, Arizona State 69
Line: Oregon -8.5, o/u: 147.5
Final Score: Oregon 91, Arizona State 73
Georgia Tech vs Miami
ACC Tournament: Quarterfinal
Prediction: Georgia Tech 77, Miami 65
Line: Georgia Tech -9.5, o/u: 138.5
Final Score: Georgia Tech 70, Miami 66
San Diego State vs Wyoming
Mountain West Tournament: Quarterfinal
Prediction: San Diego State 78, Wyoming 62
Line: San Diego State -14.5, o/u: 143
Final Score: COMING
Seton Hall vs St. John’s
Big East Tournament: Quarterfinal
Prediction: St. John’s 80, Seton Hall 71
Line: Seton Hall -1.5, o/u: 152
Final Score: COMING
UCLA vs Oregon State
Pac-12 Tournament: Quarterfinal
5:30 Pac-12 Network
Line: UCLA -5, o/u: 133.5
Creighton vs Butler
Big East Tournament: Quarterfinal
6:00 FS1
Line: Creighton -10.5, o/u: 135.5
Kansas vs Oklahoma
Big 12 Tournament: Quarterfinal
6:30 ESPN2
Line: Kansas -3, o/u: 138.5
Florida State vs Duke
ACC Tournament: Quarterfinal
CANCELLED
Indiana vs Rutgers
Big 12 Tournament: 2nd Round
6:30 BTN
Line: Rutgers -3, o/u: 131
Missouri vs Georgia
SEC Tournament: 2nd Round
7:00 SEC Network
Line: Georgia -6, o/u: 153.5
USC vs Utah
Pac-12 Tournament: Quarterfinal
8:30 Pac-12 Network
Line: USC -6.5, o/u: 141.5
North Carolina vs Virginia Tech
ACC Tournament: Quarterfinal
9:00 ESPN
Line: North Carolina -3, o/u: 140
Wisconsin vs Penn State
Big Ten Tournament: 2nd Round
9:00 BTN
Line: Wisconsin -5.5, o/u: 134
South Carolina vs Ole Miss
SEC Tournament: 2nd Round
9:00 SEC Network
Line: Ole Miss -7.5, o/u: 140.5
Texas vs Texas Tech
Big 12 Tournament: Quarterfinal
9:30 ESPN2
Line: Texas Tech -1.5, o/u: 136.5
Colorado vs Cal
Pac-12 Tournament: Quarterfinal
11:30 ESPN
Line: Colorado -14, o/u: 133