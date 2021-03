College Basketball Predictions, Top Game Previews: Championship Week Wednesday

By CollegeFootballNews.com | March 10, 2021 8:38 am

The college basketball biggest games, top 25 predictions, TV schedules, game previews, and game times for Wednesday, March 10.

How are the picks so far?

SU 149-54, ATS 106-94-2, o/u: 118-82-1

– CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

Click on each link for the game preview and prediction. All times Eastern.

ACC Tournament: 2nd Round

12:00 ACC Network

Line: Syracuse -3, o/u: 146.5

ACC Tournament: 2nd Round

2:30 ACC Network

Line: Clemson -8.5, o/u: 126.5

Big East Tournament: 1st Round

3:00 FS1

Line: Marquette -3.5, o/u: 144

ACC Tournament: 2nd Round

6:30 ACC Network

Line: Duke -2.5, o/u: 140

Big 12 Tournament: 1st Round

6:30 ESPN

Line: TCU -3.5, o/u: 127

Big Ten Tournament: 1st Round

6:30 BTN

Line: Northwestern -1.5, o/u: 139.5

Big Ten Tournament: 1st Round

9:00 BTN

Line: Penn State -6, o/u: 145.5

ACC Tournament: 2nd Round

9:00 ACC Network

Line: North Carolina -6.5, o/u: 150

Big 12 Tournament: 1st Round

9:30 ESPN

Line: Oklahoma -12, o/u: 141.5