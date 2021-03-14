College Basketball Predictions, Previews, Schedule: Tournament Week Sunday

The biggest college basketball conference tournament games, top 25 predictions, TV schedules, game previews, and game times for Sunday, March 14
How are the picks so far?
SU 194-81, ATS 150-122-2, o/u: 158-114-1
Colgate vs Loyola Maryland
Patriot Tournament Final
12:00 CBS Sports Network
Line: Colgate -9.5, o/u: 147.5
VCU vs St. Bonaventure
Atlantic-10 Tournament Final
1:00 CBS
Line: St. Bonaventure -2.5, o/u: 128.5
Alabama vs LSU
SEC Tournament Final
1:00 ESPN
Line: Alabama -5.5, o/u: 151
Cincinnati vs Houston
American Athletic Conference Tournament Final
3:15 ESPN
Line: Houston -13.5, o/u: 137
Illinois vs Ohio State
Big Ten Tournament Final
3:30 CBS
Line: Illinois -5, o/u: 152