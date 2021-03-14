College Basketball Predictions, Previews, Schedule: Tournament Week Sunday

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

College Basketball Predictions, Previews, Schedule: Tournament Week Sunday

Fearless Predictions

College Basketball Predictions, Previews, Schedule: Tournament Week Sunday

By March 14, 2021 12:54 am

By |

The biggest college basketball conference tournament games, top 25 predictions, TV schedules, game previews, and game times for Sunday, March 14

How are the picks so far?
SU 194-81, ATS 150-122-2, o/u: 158-114-1

CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

Click on each link for the game preview and prediction. All times Eastern. 

Colgate vs Loyola Maryland

Patriot Tournament Final
12:00 CBS Sports Network
Line: Colgate -9.5, o/u: 147.5

VCU vs St. Bonaventure

Atlantic-10 Tournament Final
1:00 CBS
Line: St. Bonaventure -2.5, o/u: 128.5

Alabama vs LSU

SEC Tournament Final
1:00 ESPN
Line: Alabama -5.5, o/u: 151

Cincinnati vs Houston

American Athletic Conference Tournament Final
3:15 ESPN
Line: Houston -13.5, o/u: 137

Illinois vs Ohio State

Big Ten Tournament Final
3:30 CBS
Line: Illinois -5, o/u: 152

, , , , , , , , , , Betting Lines, CFN, College Basketball, College Football Schedules, Fearless Predictions, Features, News, TV Listings

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home