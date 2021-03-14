College Basketball Predictions, Previews, Schedule: Tournament Week Sunday

By CollegeFootballNews.com | March 14, 2021 12:54 am

The biggest college basketball conference tournament games, top 25 predictions, TV schedules, game previews, and game times for Sunday, March 14

Patriot Tournament Final

12:00 CBS Sports Network

Line: Colgate -9.5, o/u: 147.5

Atlantic-10 Tournament Final

1:00 CBS

Line: St. Bonaventure -2.5, o/u: 128.5

SEC Tournament Final

1:00 ESPN

Line: Alabama -5.5, o/u: 151

American Athletic Conference Tournament Final

3:15 ESPN

Line: Houston -13.5, o/u: 137

Big Ten Tournament Final

3:30 CBS

Line: Illinois -5, o/u: 152