College Basketball Predictions, Game Previews: Tournament Week Friday

By Pete Fiutak | March 12, 2021 2:58 am

The biggest college basketball conference tournament games, top 25 predictions, TV schedules, game previews, and game times for Friday, March 12

How are the picks so far?

SU 172-63, ATS 128-104-2, o/u: 134-98-1

– CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

Click on each link for the game preview and prediction. All times Eastern.

Big Ten Tournament: Quarterfinal

11:30 BTN

Line: Michigan -8.5, o/u: 133.5

AAC Tournament: Semifinal

12:00 ESPN2

Line: Wichita State -9, o/u: 138

SEC Tournament: Quarterfinal

12:00 ESPN

Line: Alabama -9, o/u: 141

SEC Tournament: Quarterfinal

2:00 BTN

Line: Ohio State -1.5, o/u: 142.5

SEC Tournament: Quarterfinal

2:00 ESPN

Line: Tennessee -3, o/u: 133

AAC Tournament: Quarterfinal

3:00 ESPN2

Line:SMU -6, o/u: 143.5

Big East Tournament: Semifinal

6:00 FS1

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Big 12 Tournament: Semifinal

6:30 ESPN

Line: Baylor -9, o/u: 151

Big Ten Tournament: Quarterfinal

6:30 BTN

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ACC Tournament: Semifinal

6:30 ESPN2

Line: Virginia -4, o/u: 129

AAC Tournament: Quarterfinal

7:00 ESPNU

Line: Houston -17.5, o/u: 132

SEC Tournament: Quarterfinal

7:00 SEC Network

Line: Arkansas -3, o/u: 148

Pac-12 Tournament: Semifinal

8:30 Pac-12 Network

Line: Oregon -9, o/u: 139

Big East Tournament: Semifinal

9:00 FS1

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ACC Tournament: Semifinal

9:00 ESPN

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

SEC Tournament: Quarterfinal

9:00 SEC Network

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Big Ten Tournament: Quarterfinal

9:00 FS1

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Big 12 Tournament: Semifinal

9:30 ESPN2

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Mountain West Tournament: Semifinal

9:30 CBS Sports Network

Line: San Diego State -8.5, o/u: 139.5

AAC Tournament: Quarterfinal

10:00 ESPNU

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Pac-12 Tournament: Semifinal

11:30 ESPN

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING