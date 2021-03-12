College Basketball Predictions, Game Previews: Tournament Week Friday

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

College Basketball Predictions, Game Previews: Tournament Week Friday

Fearless Predictions

College Basketball Predictions, Game Previews: Tournament Week Friday

By March 12, 2021 2:58 am

By |

The biggest college basketball conference tournament games, top 25 predictions, TV schedules, game previews, and game times for Friday, March 12

How are the picks so far?
SU 172-63, ATS 128-104-2, o/u: 134-98-1

CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

Click on each link for the game preview and prediction. All times Eastern.

Michigan vs Maryland

Big Ten Tournament: Quarterfinal
11:30 BTN
Line: Michigan -8.5, o/u: 133.5

Wichita State vs USF

AAC Tournament: Semifinal
12:00 ESPN2
Line: Wichita State -9, o/u: 138

Alabama vs Mississippi State

SEC Tournament: Quarterfinal
12:00 ESPN
Line: Alabama -9, o/u: 141

Ohio State vs Purdue

SEC Tournament: Quarterfinal
2:00 BTN
Line: Ohio State -1.5, o/u: 142.5

Florida vs Tennessee

SEC Tournament: Quarterfinal
2:00 ESPN
Line: Tennessee -3, o/u: 133

Cincinnati vs SMU

AAC Tournament: Quarterfinal
3:00 ESPN2
Line:SMU -6, o/u: 143.5

Georgetown vs Seton Hall

Big East Tournament: Semifinal
6:00 FS1
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Baylor vs Oklahoma State

Big 12 Tournament: Semifinal
6:30 ESPN
Line: Baylor -9, o/u: 151

Illinois vs Rutgers

Big Ten Tournament: Quarterfinal
6:30 BTN
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Virginia vs Georgia Tech

ACC Tournament: Semifinal
6:30 ESPN2
Line: Virginia -4, o/u: 129

Houston vs Tulane

AAC Tournament: Quarterfinal
7:00 ESPNU
Line: Houston -17.5, o/u: 132

Arkansas vs Missouri

SEC Tournament: Quarterfinal
7:00 SEC Network
Line: Arkansas -3, o/u: 148

Oregon vs Oregon State

Pac-12 Tournament: Semifinal
8:30 Pac-12 Network
Line: Oregon -9, o/u: 139

Creighton vs UConn

Big East Tournament: Semifinal
9:00 FS1
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

North Carolina vs Florida State

ACC Tournament: Semifinal
9:00 ESPN
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Ole Miss vs LSU

SEC Tournament: Quarterfinal
9:00 SEC Network
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Wisconsin vs Iowa

Big Ten Tournament: Quarterfinal
9:00 FS1
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Texas vs Kansas

Big 12 Tournament: Semifinal
9:30 ESPN2
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

San Diego State vs Nevada

Mountain West Tournament: Semifinal
9:30 CBS Sports Network
Line: San Diego State -8.5, o/u: 139.5

Memphis vs UCF

AAC Tournament: Quarterfinal
10:00 ESPNU
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

USC vs Colorado

Pac-12 Tournament: Semifinal
11:30 ESPN
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

, , , , , , , , , , Betting Lines, CFN, College Basketball, College Football Schedules, Fearless Predictions, Features, News, TV Listings

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home