College Basketball Predictions, Game Previews: Tournament Week Friday

The biggest college basketball conference tournament games, top 25 predictions, TV schedules, game previews, and game times for Friday, March 12
How are the picks so far?
SU 172-63, ATS 128-104-2, o/u: 134-98-1
– CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews
Click on each link for the game preview and prediction. All times Eastern.
Michigan vs Maryland
Big Ten Tournament: Quarterfinal
11:30 BTN
Line: Michigan -8.5, o/u: 133.5
Wichita State vs USF
AAC Tournament: Semifinal
12:00 ESPN2
Line: Wichita State -9, o/u: 138
Alabama vs Mississippi State
SEC Tournament: Quarterfinal
12:00 ESPN
Line: Alabama -9, o/u: 141
Ohio State vs Purdue
SEC Tournament: Quarterfinal
2:00 BTN
Line: Ohio State -1.5, o/u: 142.5
Florida vs Tennessee
SEC Tournament: Quarterfinal
2:00 ESPN
Line: Tennessee -3, o/u: 133
Cincinnati vs SMU
AAC Tournament: Quarterfinal
3:00 ESPN2
Line:SMU -6, o/u: 143.5
Georgetown vs Seton Hall
Big East Tournament: Semifinal
6:00 FS1
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Baylor vs Oklahoma State
Big 12 Tournament: Semifinal
6:30 ESPN
Line: Baylor -9, o/u: 151
Illinois vs Rutgers
Big Ten Tournament: Quarterfinal
6:30 BTN
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Virginia vs Georgia Tech
ACC Tournament: Semifinal
6:30 ESPN2
Line: Virginia -4, o/u: 129
Houston vs Tulane
AAC Tournament: Quarterfinal
7:00 ESPNU
Line: Houston -17.5, o/u: 132
Arkansas vs Missouri
SEC Tournament: Quarterfinal
7:00 SEC Network
Line: Arkansas -3, o/u: 148
Oregon vs Oregon State
Pac-12 Tournament: Semifinal
8:30 Pac-12 Network
Line: Oregon -9, o/u: 139
Creighton vs UConn
Big East Tournament: Semifinal
9:00 FS1
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
North Carolina vs Florida State
ACC Tournament: Semifinal
9:00 ESPN
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Ole Miss vs LSU
SEC Tournament: Quarterfinal
9:00 SEC Network
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Wisconsin vs Iowa
Big Ten Tournament: Quarterfinal
9:00 FS1
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Texas vs Kansas
Big 12 Tournament: Semifinal
9:30 ESPN2
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
San Diego State vs Nevada
Mountain West Tournament: Semifinal
9:30 CBS Sports Network
Line: San Diego State -8.5, o/u: 139.5
Memphis vs UCF
AAC Tournament: Quarterfinal
10:00 ESPNU
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
USC vs Colorado
Pac-12 Tournament: Semifinal
11:30 ESPN
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING