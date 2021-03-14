Colgate vs Loyola Maryland Prediction, Game Preview: Patriot Tournament Final

Patriot Tournament Final: Colgate vs Loyola MD prediction and college basketball game preview.

Colgate vs Loyola Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 13

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Cotterell Court, Hamilton, NY

Network: CBS Sports Network

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Colgate (13-1) vs Loyola Maryland (6-10) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college basketball, go to BetMGM

Why Loyola Maryland Will Win

The Greyhounds were able to get by Army 67-63 to get here, keeping the Knights to just 14% from three and doing enough on the boards to hold on late.

They’re not going to overpower anyone with their offense, but they’re great on the glass, play tough D and are good enough on the inside with 6-11 Santi Aldama and 6-10 Golden Dike a problem.

Colgate doesn’t do much from three, either, and it doesn’t do anything to create big things with the defense, but …

Why Colgate Will Win

The Raiders can get the O going with an attacking style that forces a ton of trips to the free throw line and with the pressure always being put on the defense.

They might not do too much defensively outside of stopping the three, but they’re killers on the glass and they get rebounds from everywhere. The one loss came back in the second game of the season to Army, and no one has been able to keep up since. However …

What’s Going To Happen

It’s been a super-weird season. The Raiders only played six teams in the 14 games and ripped through them all with their terrific offense.

Loyola has only played five teams.

Colgate has the size to hold up against the Loyola big men, and it has the speed and quickness from the guards to run the Greyhounds out of the gym. Both teams shoot well in different ways, and they both play an interesting style.

Colgate, though, can make free throws, and Loyola really, really can’t.

Colgate vs Loyola Prediction, Line

Colgate 81, Loyola 67

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Line: Colgate -9.5, o/u: 147.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1

Must See Rating: 3

5: Michigan State Spartans

1: MSU Spartans presented by Rocket Mortgage