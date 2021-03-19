Clemson vs Rutgers Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament First Round

NCAA Tournament First Round: (7) Clemson (16-7) vs (10) Rutgers (15-11) prediction and college basketball game preview.

Clemson vs Rutgers Broadcast

Date: Friday, March 19

Game Time: 9:20 pm ET

Venue: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Network: TBS

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Clemson vs Rutgers Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college basketball, go to BetMGM

Why Rutgers Will Win

1991. That was the last time Rutgers was in the NCAA Tournament.

1983. That was the last time Rutgers won a game in the NCAA Tournament.

It wasn’t always a smooth ride to get here this year thanks to an ugly 1-6 midseason run, but the Scarlet Knights beat Illinois, Michigan State, and did a solid job of cleaning up against the mediocre teams in the Big Ten.

There’s a lot missing from this team, but the defense is good at getting aggressive and forcing mistakes, there’s a lot of size and a ton of blocks, and the team has a way of keeping games low scoring and close.

It also helps that Clemson doesn’t score.

The Tigers finished last in the ACC isn scoring, it struggles to get to 70 points, and the O doesn’t manufacture ways to get to the free throw line. However …

– 2021 NCAA Tournament Schedule, Predictions

Why Clemson Will Win

Clemson has the style to give Rutgers problems.

The Scarlet Knight like to keep games from getting wild, and Clemson is more than happy to play along.

Its defense is great at slowing down teams inside and out, there aren’t a whole lot of problems with mistakes and turnovers, and there’s just enough happening from three to get by – and things are getting better.

It’s an okay-not-great shooting team overall, but it’s starting to hit from the outside a whole lot more, coming up with double-digit made threes over the last four games after not doing all that much for most of the regular season. Being hot from three doesn’t necessarily guarantee a win, but Rutgers doesn’t have the pop – especially from the outside – to keep up if the Tigers are hitting.

– College Basketball Experts Picks For Clemson vs Rutgers

What’s Going To Happen

Assume this will be a relatively low scoring, tight game with a few mini mood and scoring swings.

Can Clemson get to the line late?

The Tigers make free throws as well as anyone, but they just don’t get to the line enough. Rutgers gets hit with a whole lot of fouls, and Clemson doesn’t. In the final few minutes, the Tigers will make their key free throws, and the Scarlet Knights won’t.

Clemson vs Rutgers Prediction, Line

Clemson 59, Rutgers 57

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Line: Rutgers -1.5, o/u: 125.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

5: Getting the NCAA Tournament back

1: One Shining Moment

– Oops & Helmets: 25 Worst Football & Basketball Schools 2020-2021