Cincinnati vs Wichita State Prediction, Game Preview: AAC Tournament

AAC Tournament: Cincinnati Bearcats vs Wichita State Shockers prediction and college basketball game preview.

Cincinnati vs Wichita State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 13

Game Time: 3:00 ET

Venue: Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX

Network: ESPN2

Cincinnati (11-10) vs Wichita State (16-4) Game Preview

Why Cincinnati Will Win

The Bearcats had to hold on late, but they came up with a fantastic performance in a 74-71 win over SMU. They were great on the boards, solid at moving the ball around for the easy shots, and good enough on the free throw line when they had to be.

Now they get a Wichita State team that doesn’t force a ton of big mistakes, is just okay on the boards, and should be happy hanging around at UC’s tempo. In a perfect world, the Bearcats are able to muck it up a bit, keep the score in the low 70s or less, and own the glass.

USF was able to push the Shockers a bit too much on the boards in the 68-67 quarterfinal, but …

Why Wichita State Will Win

Wichita State played poorly and still won.

It couldn’t do much from the field and was off from three, but it got to the free throw line against the Bulls, hit a few clutch late shots, and didn’t screw up enough or turn it over to matter.

For all of the good things Cincinnati does, this isn’t a big team from three and it fouls a whole lot. Wichita State – as it showed against USF – is decent at getting to the line and should be at least a +5 there …

What’s Going To Happen

The Shockers lived on the free throw line in the first game between the two in a 82-76 win in mid-January.

They shot 34 free throws and 12 more than the Bearcats did, and history should repeat itself.

This isn’t a good shooting Wichita State team overall, but it makes enough threes to matter, the defense is solid, and there aren’t a slew of screw-ups. Don’t expect anything aesthetically pleasing in this, but it’ll be effective for the Shockers.

Cincinnati vs Wichita State Prediction, Line

Wichita State 74, Cincinnati 67

Must See Rating: 3

