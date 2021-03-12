Cincinnati vs SMU Prediction, Game Preview: AAC Tournament

AAC Tournament: Cincinnati vs SMU prediction and college basketball game preview.

Cincinnati vs SMU Broadcast

Date: Thursday, March 12

Game Time: 3:00 ET

Venue: Dickies Arena, Nashville, TX

Network: ESPN2

Cincinnati (10-10) vs SMU (11-4) Game Preview

Why Cincinnati Will Win

How ready is SMU going to be?

The program hasn’t played since February 8th, while Cincinnati is coming off a win over East Carolina last week to close out a decent second half of the season.

The Bearcats are great at moving the ball around and solid at getting out and guarding the three, and there’s no real worry about the Mustangs from the outside. They don’t shoot a ton of threes, and they struggle to make them when they do.

Cincinnati was able to win the first meeting on the road back in earl January by forcing next to nothing from the outside and by making a few more threes, but …

Why SMU Will Win

Cincinnati isn’t normally a great team from three.

Even more against type, the Bearcats hit their free throws in the first meeting and SMU didn’t – the Mustangs are usually strong on the line.

It’s been a while since the team has been able to play, but their style shoot offset that. They’re great at getting to the rim, they lead the AAC in field goal percentage, and as long as the can get the ball moving and make the extra pass against this UC D, that should be fine.

What’s Going To Happen

The layoff is going to matter. SMU was hardly dominating, but it wasn’t playing poorly before getting the time off. The problem, though, will be firepower.

This should be a tight, low-scoring fight, and Cincinnati will be just strong enough on the inside – and SMU will be just off enough from three – to move on.

Cincinnati vs SMU Prediction, Line

Cincinnati 71, SMU 67

Line: SMU -5.5, o/u: 143.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

