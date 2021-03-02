Chattanooga vs Citadel Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

Chattanooga Mocs vs Citadel Bulldogs prediction and FCS spring football game preview.

Chattanooga vs Citadel Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 6

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Johnson Hagood Memorial Stadium, Charleston, SC

Network: ESPN+

Chattanooga (1-0) vs Citadel (0-1) Game Preview

Why Chattanooga Will Win

The talent is there.

It might not be the deepest team in the SoCon, but the frontline parts are good enough to hang with just about anyone, and it showed in the 24-13 win over Wofford.

The O couldn’t get the running game going, but the defense held the Terriers to 199 yards of total offense and got the job done on third downs.

On the flip side, The Citadel got down 28-0 at halftime to Mercer and never came close to recovering. Three Bulldog turnovers proved costly, but …

Why Citadel Will Win

The running game worked.

The defense couldn’t get off the field easily enough in the first half, and the turnovers were too much to overcome, but the option attack rumbled with 338 yards and three scores with QB Jaylan Adams tearing off 144 and Cooper Waller cranking up a 125-yard scoring dash.

Chalk up the bad first 30 minutes to needing to shake off the rust. This is a much, much better team than it showed, and Chattanooga has to get ready for the ground attack to take over for stretches.

What’s Going To Happen

The Mocs have the offensive line to take over the game early on like Mercer did.

It’ll be a much, much better performance from the Bulldogs, but Chattanooga QB Drayton Arnold will come up with a second straight solid performance. The defense will do a decent job of getting off the field in a strong 2-0 start for a team that can’t handle a whole lot of missing starters, Everything should be fine enough against the Bulldog ground game to survive.

Chattanooga vs Citadel Prediction, Line

Chattanooga 27, Citadel 20

