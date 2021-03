By CollegeFootballNews.com | March 24, 2021 8:40 pm

Central Michigan Chippewas 2021 football schedule, analysis, and what MAC teams they miss.

Central Michigan Football Schedule 2021

– 2021 MAC Football Schedule

Sept. 4 at Missouri

Sept. 11 Robert Morris

Sept. 18 at LSU

Sept. 25 FIU

Oct. 2 at Miami University

Oct. 9 at Ohio

Oct. 16 Toledo

Oct. 23 Northern Illinois

Oct. 30 OPEN DATE

Nov. 3 at Western Michigan

Nov. 10 Kent State

Nov. 17 at Ball State

Nov. 26 Eastern Michigan

MAC Teams Missed From East: Akron, Bowling Green, Buffalo