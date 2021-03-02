Cal Football Schedule 2021, Analysis

Cal Golden Bears 2021 football schedule, analysis, and what Pac-12 teams they miss.

Cal Golden Bears Football Schedule 2021

– 2021 Pac-12 Football Schedule

Sept. 4 Nevada

Sept. 11 at TCU

Sept. 18 Sacramento State

Sept. 25 at Washington

Oct. 2 Washington State

Oct. 9 OPEN DATE

Oct. 15 at Oregon

Oct. 23 Colorado

Oct. 30 Oregon State

Nov. 6 at Arizona

Nov. 13 USC

Nov. 20 at Stanford

Nov. 27 at UCLA

Cal Football Schedule Analysis: The Bears have to go to TCU – 2018 Cheez-It Bowl rematch!!! – and Nevada is dangerous, but throw in the Sacramento State game and the non-conference slate isn’t that bad.

Missing USC from the South would’ve been nice, but at least the game is in Berkeley, and there’s no complaining about not having to deal with Arizona State or Utah. And that’s where the breaks stop.

At Washington, at Oregon, three of the last four games on the road – uh oh. The Bears aren’t going to be able to afford any big whiffs at home.

Pac-12 Conference Teams Missed: Arizona State, Utah