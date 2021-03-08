CAA FCS Spring Football Predictions, Game Previews: Week 4

Week 4 CAA FCS spring football predictions game previews for Albany vs Maine, Stony Brook vs Delaware, Rhode Island, Villanova and Richmond vs Elon and William & Mary vs James Madison

FCS Spring Game Previews, Predictions, Week 4

Albany vs. Maine Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 13

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Morse Field at Harold Alfond Sports Stadium, Orono, ME

Network: FloSports

Albany (1-0) vs Maine (0-1) Game Preview

What’s Going To Happen

Delaware returned the opening kickoff against Maine, and it didn’t get any better from there for the Black Bears in a 37-0 loss. The offense managed just 112 yards with the concerns about the quarterback situation and the passing game emerging front-and-center – Joe Fanano only threw for 61 yards.

Albany was able to hold on for a 24-20 win over New Hampshire, getting just 192 yards from QB Jeff Undercuffer along with three scores.

Maine will get a bit of a pass rush on Undercuffer – the Great Dane offensive line struggled against UNH – but the offense will continue to struggle. There won’t be anything on the ground from the Black Bears as Albany controls the game and the clock. Don’t expect the 47-31 Maine win of two years ago, but watch for both offenses to be a bit sharper.

Albany vs Maine Prediction, Line

Albany 30, Maine 17

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Must See Rating: 2

