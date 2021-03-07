Bryant vs LIU Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

Bryant Bulldogs vs LIU Sharks prediction and FCS spring football game preview.

Bryant vs LIU Broadcast

Date: Sunday, March 7

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Bethpage Federal Credit Union Stadium, Long Island, NY

Network: NEC Front Row

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Bryant (0-0) vs LIU (0-0) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the FCS, go to BetMGM

Why Bryant Will Win

The Bulldogs got hot over the second half of the 2019 season with a nasty secondary and just enough of an offense to get by against the mediocre.

This wasn’t any sort of a player in the NEC, but it got better and better after a horrible start. LIU isn’t going to start bombing away to make this any sort of a shootout, and that’s a plus considering the early Bryant upside is on the offensive side. The production won’t be explosive, but it should be just good enough against a team that needs a whole lot of work.

– FCS Football Schedule & Predictions: Week 3

Why LIU Will Win

The LIU Sharks not only went 0-10 two years ago, it wasn’t even all that close outside of a shockingly good fight with Duquesne and a 27-22 loss to Bryant.

Coming back, the team that couldn’t seem to move the ball a lick should be a wee bit better to help out a defense that wasn’t perfect, but did a whole lot of bending-not-breaking.

The skill parts are going to be a whole lot better to go along with a veteran defense that should be good enough to win a few games on its own.

What’s Going To Happen

Bryant has to hit the ground running with a revamped defense that has to hope for a slew of new parts to rise up and rock right away. LIU went through the adversity of 2019 and is at least full of veterans to try making this whole thing work in the second year in the FCS.

At home, the Sharks will be just a wee bit better defensively in a low-scoring battle with a whole bunch of empty drives on both sides.

Bryant vs LIU Prediction, Line

LIU 20, Bryant 17

Bet on college football with BetMGM

Line: Bryant -4, o/u: 42.5

Must See Rating: 2

5: Beavis & Butt-Head are making a movie

1: Tom & Jerry