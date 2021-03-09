Big Sky FCS Spring Football Predictions, Game Previews: Week 4

Big Sky predictions and FCS spring football game previews for Idaho vs Northern Arizona, Southern Utah vs Cal Poly, UC Davis vs Weber State, Eastern Washington vs Idaho State.

Big Sky Spring Football Schedule, Predictions, FCS Game Previews

FCS Spring Game Previews, Predictions, Week 4

Southern Utah vs Cal Poly

UC Davis vs Weber State

Eastern Washington vs Idaho State

Idaho vs Northern Arizona Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 13

Game Time: 3:00 ET

Venue: Walkup Skydome, Flagstaff, AZ

Network: Pluto TV

Idaho (1-1) vs Northern Arizona (1-1) Game Preview

What’s Going To Happen

It’s a pecking order moment for the Big Sky.

Idaho beat Eastern Washington 28-21 to open things up, and Eastern Washington ripped through Northern Arizona 45-13. The Lumberjacks are at home against a Vandal team that’s been stunningly solid defensively and is getting a strong start to the season under QB Mike Beaudry.

Former Oklahoma State Cowboys Keondre Wudtee has been strong from the start along with Jeff Widener, but the defense has been a disaster.

The Lumberjacks gave up over 600 yards to Eastern Washington and got hammered for 288 passing yards against Southern Utah. Beaudry will push for close to 300 yards, but he has to keep the mistakes in check.

Don’t expect a whole lot of running, but expect a fun offensive fight.

Idaho vs Northern Arizona Prediction, Line

Idaho 30, Northern Arizona 27

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

