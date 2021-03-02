Baylor vs West Virginia College Basketball Game Preview

Baylor Bears vs West Virginia Mountaineers prediction and college basketball game preview.

Baylor vs West Virginia Broadcast

Date: Tuesday, March 2

Game Time: 5:00 ET

Venue: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, WV

Network: ESPN

Baylor (18-1) vs West Virginia (17-6) Game Preview

Why Baylor Will Win

What happened to you, Baylor? You used to be beautiful.

The Bears haven’t been all that great over the last two games after being off for 21 days, and they finally got hit with their first loss of the season in a 71-58 outing at Kansas.

The shooting wasn’t there and the three-point shooting was disastrous. However, the Bear D stopped the Kansas outside shooters cold – the problem was the Jayhawk shooting in the interior and on the move.

West Virginia does a whole lot of things right, but it’s not a big-shooting team and it’s struggling form the outside – it hasn’t pushed past 30% in three of the last four games.

Why West Virginia Will Win

Again, Baylor just isn’t right.

It’s only a two game sample size, but it’s not getting on the boards like it did back in January, and not shooting well yet. That’s where West Virginia comes in.

The Mountaineer defense isn’t bad at forcing mistakes and it’s decent on the glass. That all triggers and offense that’s great at getting to the rim and better at making it to the free throw line.

In the disaster at Kansas, Baylor couldn’t hit free throws, or anything else. West Virginia is among the best in the nation on the line.

What’s Going To Happen

West Virginia is playing well with the firepower and offensive push to keep up the pace. It’s as consistent a shooting team as any in the country, and it’s amazing on the offensive glass averaging a whopping 13.5 rebounds per game.

How did Kansas roll the Bears? The defense was a big factor, but it also came up with 12 offensive rebounds and won the rebounding margin by 18. West Virginia will ramp up the production down the stretch to pull off the home upset against a Baylor team that’s not quite all back full (but will be soon).

Baylor vs West Virginia Prediction, Line

West Virginia 77, Baylor 74

Line: Baylor -4, o/u: 148.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 4.5

