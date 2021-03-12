Baylor vs Oklahoma State Prediction, Game Preview: Big 12 Tournament

Big 12 Tournament: Baylor Bears vs Oklahoma State Cowboys prediction and college basketball game preview.

Baylor vs Oklahoma State Broadcast

Date: Friday, March 12

Game Time: 6:30 ET

Venue: T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO

Network: ESPN

Baylor (22-1) vs Oklahoma State (19-7) Game Preview

Why Oklahoma State Will Win

Oklahoma State rallied back to beat West Virginia 72-69 by shooting just a wee bit better, coming up with more rebounds, and by hitting six more free throws than the Mountaineers.

Now the Cowboys get a third crack at Baylor after losing 81-66 in January and 81-70 just a few days ago. they might have been losses, but the team shot well.

Baylor struggled to get by Kansas State in its first game in the Big 12 Tournament, it hasn’t been quite the same team it was before a long layoff, and if the Cowboys can just be stronger from three and a wee bit better on the boards, they’ll have a shot. However …

Why Baylor Will Win

Yeah, Baylor hasn’t been quite as dominant as it was before missing three weeks, but it’s still winning. It’s 5-1, it got by Texas Tech, West Virginia, and Oklahoma State, too.

No, the Kansas State game wasn’t easy, but that’s sort of what Kansas State does – it plays tough, fights the good fight, and then it loses.

The Bears continue to be special from the field – making way over half of their shots in the last four games since the Kansas loss – and they continue to come through with the big shots in the key moments to keep control of games.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s hard to beat a team three times, but Baylor is just too good from the field.

Oklahoma State has the offense to keep up, and Cade Cunningham is always an X factor who could take over the game by himself, but Baylor will keep making baskets.

A few extra Cowboy turnovers in the second half will be just enough to get the Bears over the top.

Baylor vs Oklahoma State Prediction, Line

Baylor 80, Oklahoma State 73

Line: Baylor -9, o/u: 148

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4

