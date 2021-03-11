Baylor vs Kansas State Prediction, Game Preview: Big 12 Tournament

Big 12 Tournament: Baylor Bears vs Kansas State Wildcats prediction and college basketball game preview.

Baylor vs Kansas State Broadcast

Date: Thursday, March 11

Game Time: 2:30 ET

Venue: T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO

Network: ESPN

Baylor (21-1) vs Kansas State (9-19) Game Preview

Why Kansas State Will Win

Kansas State has kicked it in at the right time.

After losing 13 straight games, the Wildcats won four of their last five games including a shocker over Oklahoma and a first round Big 12 Tournament victory over TCU.

The defense was decent for most of the year, but it stepped up the intensity against the Horned Frogs, holding them to just 21% from three while moving the ball around well to get up in the first half and roll through the second in the 71-50 win.

Baylor – as amazing it is – isn’t all that great at guarding the three, isn’t going to dominate on the boards, and …

Why Baylor Will Win

Baylor 107, Kansas State 59. That was the first meeting at the end of January, hitting 58% from the field and 61% from three as it ripped through without any issues.

Baylor hasn’t been able to quite get its groove totally back since missing 21 days in February, but it’s still scoring at will and it’s still hitting everything on the inside – it made over half its shots in the last three games and nailed 63% from the outside in the win over Texas Tech.

The ball movement was back against the Red Raiders, the rebounding was dominant, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Kansas State won’t be able to keep up.

The Wildcats have been ultra-plucky over the last few games, but Baylor will jump out to a big early lead, hit a few three late in a first half run, and will move on without having to push terribly hard.

Baylor vs Kansas State Prediction, Line

Baylor 78, Kansas State 60

Line: Baylor -19.5, o/u: 136.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 2

