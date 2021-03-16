Baylor vs Hartford Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament First Round

NCAA Tournament First Round: (1) Baylor (22-2) vs (16) Hartford (15-8) prediction and college basketball game preview.

Baylor vs Hartford Broadcast

Date: Friday, March 19

Game Time: 3:30 pm ET

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Network: truTV

Baylor vs Hartford Game Preview

Why Hartford Will Win

The Hawks finished fourth in the America East Conference regular season, but went on a run to take the tournament title to get the honor of facing a loaded Baylor team.

The D clamped down and only allowed three teams to hit more than 40% from three, it came up with a ton of steals, and it was able to do just about everything right from the free throw line to a lack of turnovers over the finishing kick.

It’s a good team at guarding from three with enough to harass the Bear backcourt a little bit. Aggressive, the Hawks allowed more than 70 points just once in the last 11 games and only allowed more than 80 to Villanova. However …

Why Baylor Will Win

Yeah, Villanova. This might be a great Hartford team at guarding the three, but Villanova hit 15 of them.

Hartford might shoot threes, but it doesn’t have an inside presence, it’s not all that great on the boards, and for the positives from the outside, this isn’t a high-scoring team. It’s not going to go on a scoring run to give Baylor anything to worry about.

The Hawks are awful on the offensive glass, Baylor will wipe away any misses and end possessions in a one-and-done – if it doesn’t generate any steals, and the No. 1 seed can shoot a little, too.

Baylor leads the nation in three-point shooting percentage.

What’s Going To Happen

This might be a 16 vs. 1, but it’s not like Baylor is going to take it easy after getting bounced out of the Big 12 Tournament and not even getting to the championship game – it’s going to want to ramp things up a bit and come up with a terrific performance.

Hartford is just good enough defensively to keep this from being a total wipeout, but it won’t be able to keep up once Baylor breaks a sweat midway through the first half.

Baylor vs Hartford Prediction, Line

Baylor 84, Hartford 50

Line: Baylor -26, o/u: 140.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

5: Getting the NCAA Tournament back

1: One Shining Moment

