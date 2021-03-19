Arkansas vs Texas Tech Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament Second Round

NCAA Tournament Second Round: (3) Arkansas (23-6) vs (6) Texas Tech (18-10) prediction and college basketball game preview.

Arkansas vs Texas Tech Broadcast

Date: Sunday, March 21

Arkansas vs Texas Tech Game Preview

Why Texas Tech Will Win

The Red Raider defense is really just that good.

The best scoring D in the Big 12 showed up large against a Utah State team that was the media pick 11-seed darling when the brackets were first announced.

Texas Tech allowed the Aggies to do okay on the inside in the 65-53 win, but it got out and stopped just about everything from three – and it helped that Utah State couldn’t hit a free throw and the D struggled in the second half.

Arkansas had to battle for about 30 minutes against Colgate before pulling away in an 85-68 win, and now it’s going to have to handle Texas Tech’s style.

There are usually too many turnovers and too many fouls – although the Hogs limited both against the Raiders – and unlike Colgate, the Red Raiders will be able to slow things down when needed.

Why Arkansas Will Win

Yeah, Colgate provide a push and got all of Twitter fired up, and …

Arkansas won by 17.

Texas Tech was fantastic offensively when it had to be against Utah State, but it’s not built to keep up if and when the Hogs get their offense in gear.

They’re going to want to keep everything moving and get up and down the floor in a hurry, and they’re going to maximize their possessions by keeping the pressure on at both ends all game long.

As good as the Red Raider defense is, it’s usually just okay at guarding the three and the Hogs will keep firing. They’re 10-0 this year when making nine threes or more, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Arkansas has to be red hot in this to pull it out. If the threes are falling, it wins. If they aren’t, the Texas Tech defense will be tough enough to pull this off.

Comps are always dangerous, but Arkansas lost its one Big 12 game to Oklahoma State – it only made five threes – and Texas Tech won its lone SEC game beating LSU, even though the Tiger O was on from the outside.

Arkansas can play defense, too, but the Red Raiders will play the grinding game in the clutch a wee bit better.

Arkansas vs Texas Tech Prediction, Line

Texas Tech 68, Arkansas 66

Line: Texas Tech -1, o/u: 141

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3.5

