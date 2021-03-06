Arkansas vs Texas A&M College Basketball Game Preview

Arkansas Razorbacks vs Texas A&M Aggies prediction and college basketball game preview.

Arkansas vs Texas A&M Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 6

Game Time: 5:00 ET

Venue: Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, AR

Network: SEC Network

Arkansas (20-5) vs Texas A&M (8-8) Game Preview

Why Texas A&M Will Win

The Aggies are decent enough on defense to keep the score low and within range.

It’s decent at keeping teams in check from the outside defensively, and it’s not bad at holding on to the ball and not allowing a whole slew of mistakes offensively. Arkansas doesn’t necessarily live on forcing errors and getting out on the move, but it’s a whole lot more effective when it does.

It’s a high-octane Hog team that puts up points in bunches, and A&M should be able to stop that – or at least slow it all down. But …

Why Arkansas Will Win

Texas A&M doesn’t score enough.

It struggles to get to 60 points, it’s last in the SEC in three-point percentage, and it’s last in rebounds, steals, and scoring.

Arkansas is first in the SEC in scoring. It’s first in rebounds it does more than enough to force mistakes to make teams play at its tempo. It’s also on a roll.

After losing to SEC regular season champ Alabama back in mid-January, it has managed to reel off ten straight SEC wins – including a dominant performance over the Crimson Tide.

What’s Going To Happen

Arkansas is too explosive and too good inside and out to keep this at a slow-and-go pace. Texas A&M will keep this from getting too out of hand, but the Hogs will pull away in the second half with one big scoring spurt.

Arkansas vs Texas A&M Prediction, Line

Arkansas 77, Texas A&M 64

Line: Arkansas -15.5, o/u: 136.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

