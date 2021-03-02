Arkansas vs South Carolina College Basketball Game Preview

Arkansas Razorbacks vs South Carolina Gamecocks prediction and college basketball game preview.

Arkansas vs South Carolina Broadcast

Date: Tuesday, March 2

Game Time: 6:30 ET

Venue: Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC

Network: SEC Network

Arkansas (19-5) vs South Carolina (6-12) Game Preview

Why Arkansas Will Win

The offense keeps on rolling.

The Hogs are great on the move, they’re brilliant at coming up with big defensive plays, they dominate on the boards, and they lead the SEC in scoring margin.

Most of all, lately, they’ve been tremendously consistent.

They’re not great from three, but they get to the rim, they take a ton of shots, and just keep on coming.

On the flip side, South Carolina is painfully inconsistent, it’s not great from three, and …

Why South Carolina Will Win

It comes up with a whole lot of offensive rebounds off of those misses.

There might be a whole lot of problems with the Gamecocks, but they have a way of occasionally rising up out of the blue and catching someone napping.

They just tagged Georgia with 91 points in a win, and they surprised Florida back in early February. When they’re on from the fie field and they’re owning the boards, they can pull off upsets.

However …

What’s Going To Happen

Arkansas dominates the glass and won’t let South Carolina get enough offensive rebounds to make up for the shooting problems.

The Hogs might not be perfect, but they’re hitting their stride just as March is getting going. A few good scoring runs will put this out of reach by early in the second half.

Arkansas vs South Carolina Prediction, Line

Arkansas 84, South Carolina 73

Line: Arkansas -7.5, o/u: 156.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 2.5

