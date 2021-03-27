Arkansas vs Oral Roberts Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

NCAA Tournament Sweet 16: (3) Arkansas (24-6) vs (15) Oral Roberts (18-10) prediction and college basketball game preview.

Arkansas vs Oral Roberts Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 27

Game Time: 7:25 pm ET

Venue: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Network: TBS

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Arkansas vs Oral Roberts Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college basketball, go to BetMGM

Why Oral Roberts Will Win

The team just won’t quit.

The Golden Eagles were getting rolled by Florida, it looked like an obvious 7-over-15 mismatch, and then everything flipped in the stunning 81-78 win coming off the overtime shocker over Ohio State.

They’re not hitting the threes at a high clip, but they’re taking so many that it works – keep firing and they’re bound to go in. They play such a fast style of game that there are plenty of shots, lots of opportunities, and plenty of chances – especially when they’re shooting 46% from the field like they did against the Gators.

Arkansas is more than happy to play an up-tempo game, and it’ll screw up just enough to help Oral Roberts out.

The Hogs limited the turnovers so far in the tournament, but they’re usually good for a last 13 an outing. Converting on them is a must, because …

– 2021 NCAA Tournament Schedule, Predictions

Why Arkansas Will Win

This team just won’t quit.

Texas Tech was able to grind things down to its level, but the Hogs were able to battle through were tough on the boards, and they made the key plays down the stretch in a 68-66 fight.

But they’d rather get moving.

This is very controlled but very fast team that doesn’t rely on the three, but it takes them. Like Oral Roberts, it’s a bit more of a quantity over quality thing when it comes to the outside, but this team can do just about everything right.

There might be too many turnovers, but the rebounding is there to potentially dominate at both ends. It didn’t matter in the first two games of the tournament, but Oral Roberts was outrebounded by Ohio State and Florida by a combined 68-50.

What’s Going To Happen

Oral Roberts will stay around for about 15 minutes, and then the Hogs will start to pull away.

The two teams played back in late December with Arkansas winning 87-76 thanks to a huge second half. The Golden Eagles were up 40-30 at the half, and then it was all Hogs in the second.

The rebounding advantage? Arkansas 54-29. It won’t be quite that bad this time around, but Arkansas will make just about everything from the field when it has to, and it’ll grab the boards when it misses.

Follow us @ColFootballNews

Arkansas vs Oral Roberts Prediction, Line

Arkansas 85, Oral Roberts 73

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Line: Arkansas -11.5, o/u: 159.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: Godzilla

1: Kong

– Oops & Helmets: 25 Worst Football & Basketball Schools 2020-2021