Arkansas vs Missouri Prediction, Game Preview: SEC Tournament

SEC Tournament: Arkansas Razorbacks vs Missouri Tigers prediction and college basketball game preview.

Arkansas vs Missouri Broadcast

Date: Friday, March 12

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

Network: SEC Network

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Arkansas (21-5) vs Missouri (16-8) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college basketball, go to BetMGM

Why Missouri Will Win

The Tigers might have struggled over the late part of the season, but they picked a great time to come up with a terrific performance in the 73-70 SEC Tournament win over Georgia.

It was a typical Mizzou win. There were tons of rebounds, and the O hit 43% from the field, but it didn’t do any one thing at a dominant level. Georgia was right there throughout playing everyone bit as well, but Missouri made four more free throws and won the rebounding margin.

For all of the good things Arkansas does, it’s not great from three and it doesn’t force a ton of mistakes considering the pressure from its style. Mizzou has no problems mucking it up and making this a defensive fight.

Why Arkansas Will Win

The Hogs have no problems keeping up on the boards, especially on the offensive side.

This is the type of team that can get on the floor and simply outrace the Tigers. Missouri has had its moment in high-scoring shootouts, but it will want to play this in the 70s and it’ll take at least 80 to do this.

Yes, the Hogs got boat-raced 81-68 at home on January 2nd, but this is a different team now. It’s been stronger from the field lately and leads the SEC in scoring D to hold on when the O is working.

But …

What’s Going To Happen

How did Missouri win so easily in the first meeting? The defense stopped the Hogs cold both inside and out. However, the Arkansas O stepped up and forced a whole lot more easy baskets in the 86-81 overtime win in the rematch in mid-February.

The Tigers need to make this a fight, and Arkansas will turn it into a track meet.

Arkansas vs Missouri Prediction, Line

Arkansas 81, Missouri 73

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Line: Arkansas -3, o/u: 148

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

5: The other 17 holes at the TPC

1: The focus on the TPC 17th