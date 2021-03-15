Arkansas vs Colgate Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament First Round

NCAA Tournament First Round: (3) Arkansas (22-6) vs (14) Colgate (14-1) prediction and college basketball game preview.

Arkansas vs Colgate Broadcast

Date: Friday, March 19

Game Time: 12:45 pm

Venue: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Network: truTV

Arkansas vs Colgate Game Preview

Why Colgate Will Win

Don’t think for a second that the NCAA Tournament committee didn’t know what it was doing with the 3-14.

Who better to throw at a fun Arkansas team than an equally entertaining Colgate squad that scores and scores and scores some more.

The Raider defense isn’t bad, either – it leads the nation in three point field goal percentage D – but it’s that offense that will keep shooting from three, keep making from three, and it’ll get on the move with a high-octane style that won’t blink against an Arkansas team that loves to do the same thing.

However …

Why Arkansas Will Win

Arkansas does it better.

Not to conference shame or anything, but it’s cute and all when you’re putting up 95 on a Holy Cross or a 105 to slip past a Bucknell, and it’s another to be No. 1 in the SEC in scoring.

The Hogs are great from three, better on the free throw line, and they would love nothing more than to be able to go full throttle and attack the Colgate team that doesn’t turn the ball over all that often, but will see more defensive pressure than they have all season long.

What’s Going To Happen

You want to have some fun? Check this out for at least a half.

The two teams really do play D, but they’re going to want to play this in the 80s, and Colgate will be happy to keep bombing away from three and hope to catch lightning in a bottle.

The Raiders will make this fun, and they’ll get Twitter buzzing, and then the 18-2 run will come as Arkansas moves on.

Arkansas vs Colgate Prediction, Line

Arkansas 84, Colgate 71

Line: Arkansas -9, o/u: 162.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: Getting the NCAA Tournament back

1: One Shining Moment

