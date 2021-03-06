Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs Southern Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions vs Southern Jaguars prediction and FCS spring football game preview.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs Southern Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 6

Game Time: 2:30 ET

Venue: A.W. Mumford Stadium, Baton Rouge, LA

Network: ESPN3

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (0-0) vs Southern (1-0) Game Preview

Why Arkansas-Pine Bluff Will Win

It’s a veteran Golden Lion team that was all set to go last week but saw its game against Texas Southern postponed thanks to a water issue in the area.

On the field, Arkansas-Pine Bluff have a ton of experience returning on offense with a ground game that should be solid enough to help out an efficient passing attack.

Southern might have beaten Alabama State 24-21, but it turned it over three times and struggled to get the offense going – scoring ten fourth quarter points to pull it off. It wasn’t a smooth performance, but …

Why Southern Will Win

Southern won.

It made a slew of mistakes, it had a hard time getting the O going, and it didn’t do much of anything to control the clock, and again, won.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff could’ve used a warm-up game, too. The offense that couldn’t convert enough third down chances in 2019 is going to need a little time.

Ladarius Skelton is a better quarterback than he showed against Alabama State. He didn’t throw all that well, but he led the team with 72 rushing yards and a score.

What’s Going To Happen

Southern is better than it showed, and now it’s about to start playing better. It should be able to do a whole lot more offensively – especially with the ground game – but it’ll be the defense that does the job and gets the win.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs Southern Prediction, Line

Southern 30, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 17

Line: Southern -11, o/u: 55.5

