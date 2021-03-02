Arizona State Football Schedule 2021, Analysis

Arizona State Sun Devils 2021 football schedule, analysis, and what Pac-12 teams they miss.

Arizona State Football Schedule 2021

– 2021 Pac-12 Football Schedule

Sept. 2 Southern Utah

Sept. 11 UNLV

Sept. 18 at BYU

Sept. 25 Colorado

Oct. 2 at UCLA

Oct. 8 Stanford

Oct. 16 at Utah

Oct. 23 OPEN DATE

Oct. 30 Washington State

Nov. 6 USC

Nov. 13 at Washington

Nov. 20 at Oregon State

Nov. 27 Arizona

Arizona State Sun Devils Football Schedule Analysis: The Sun Devils miss Oregon. Start with that, and the schedule is already not that bad. If they can get by BYU on the road, the non-conference slate is no big deal with Southern Utah and UNLV nice tune-ups for the rest of the slate.

Along with not getting Oregon from the North, missing Cal isn’t all that bad. There’s a back-to-back run late with trips to Washington and Oregon State, but that’s sandwiched in between home games against USC and Arizona. Going to UCLA and Utah, though, will be an issue in the South run.

Pac-12 Conference Teams Missed: Cal, Oregon