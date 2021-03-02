Arizona Football Schedule 2021, Analysis

Arizona Wildcats 2021 football schedule, analysis, and what Pac-12 teams they miss.

Arizona Wildcats Football Schedule 2021

– 2021 Pac-12 Football Schedule

Sept. 4 BYU (in Las Vegas)

Sept. 11 San Diego State

Sept. 18 Northern Arizona

Sept. 25 at Oregon

Oct. 2 OPEN DATE

Oct. 9 UCLA

Oct. 16 at Colorado

Oct. 22 Washington

Oct. 30 at USC

Nov. 6 Cal

Nov. 13 Utah

Nov. 20 at Washington State

Nov. 27 at Arizona State

Arizona Football Schedule Analysis: There isn’t a sure-thing win on the slate other than, possibly, Northern Arizona. Going to Las Vegas to play BYU isn’t a given, and hosting San Diego State is going to be an issue.

Oregon State and Stanford aren’t on the slate from the North isn’t necessarily a plus – not playing Oregon or Washington would be better – but at least the road date against the Ducks is out of the way fast.

There aren’t two road games in a row until the end, and that’s with the finish up the road to Arizona State after going to Washington State the week before. Going to USC isn’t fun, but the Wildcats get UCLA, Washington and Utah in Tucson.

Pac-12 Conference Teams Missed: Oregon State, Stanford