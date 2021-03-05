Albany vs New Hampshire Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

Albany Great Danes vs New Hampshire Wildcats prediction and FCS spring football game preview.

Albany vs New Hampshire Broadcast

Date: Friday, March 5

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Wildcat Stadium, Durham, New Hampshire

Network: FloFootball

Albany (0-0) vs New Hampshire (0-0) Game Preview

Why Albany Will Win

The Great Danes have the quarterback.

Jeff Undercuffer has the game to go along with the name, throwing 41 touchdown passes as a freshman for a passing game that kept everything moving. He might not have been all that accurate in his freshman year, but he hit a whole slew of big downfield passes.

New Hampshire’s offense is questionable after rough 2019 year through the air and an overall attack that averaged just 353 yards. The experience is there, but the O has to prove it can keep up.

However …

Why New Hampshire Will Win

The Wildcats have the D.

The pass rush that was among the best in the FCS two years ago should be almost as strong right out of the gate, and the secondary will be just solid enough to hold up if Undercuffer gets going.

The UNH offense might not be anything special, but it’s experienced, the running game will be enough to help control the clock, and if the defense can take over right away, the overall plan should work.

What’s Going To Happen

It would’ve been nice if these two CAA powers – at least for this season – had a game or two to tune up before this big battle, but they’re hitting the ground running.

Albany has the quarterback and the offense, but in this strange season, expect the D to be ahead of the O, and the Wildcats will have the defense to take over against a retooled Great Dane offensive front.

Albany vs New Hampshire Prediction, Line

New Hampshire 24, Albany 20

Line: PICK, o/u: 45

