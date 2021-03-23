Alabama vs UCLA Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

NCAA Tournament Sweet 16: (2) Alabama (26-6) vs (11) UCLA (20-9) prediction and college basketball game preview.

Alabama vs UCLA Broadcast

Date: Sunday, March 28

Game Time: 7:15 pm ET

Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Network: TBS

Alabama vs UCLA Game Preview

Why UCLA Will Win

If you’re in the Sweet 16 you’re doing something right.

UCLA had to win three games to get here – beating Michigan State, BYU, and getting a monster break with 14-seed Abilene Christian beating Texas – and it’s all working.

The Bruin defense was fantastic against the ACU shooters in the 67-47 win, the team was excellent from the start offensively, and the rebounding has been there.

Alabama shoots a whole lot of threes, but UCLA has been okay against the Pac-12 teams that bomb way, it’s a better shooting team from the outside, and it’s going to roll on the free throw line.

The Tide limited the fouls in the 96-77 win over Maryland, but it’s usually putting teams on the line at least ten times, and UCLA should pounce. The Bruins are a whole lot stronger from the line than they showed against Abilene Christian.

Why Alabama Will Win

Yeah, UCLA has been able to get here with three wins, but Michigan State, BYU, Abilene Christian … meh.

The Pac-12 has more than proven itself in the tournament with the Bruins playing a huge part of that, but let’s not start preparing to throw another national title on the school’s pile just yet.

Alabama didn’t have any issues against Iona – at least after the first half – and Maryland, it’s on a run of 11 wins in 12 games including the SEC Championship, and it’s playing like a team that’s comfortable in its style.

Attack with the D, shoot threes, rebound the misses – the Tide have ten or more offensive rebounds in the last ten games and in 12 of the last 13 – repeat.

UCLA’s defense has been tough in the tournament, but it’s just okay overall from three and it doesn’t force a whole lot of mistakes.

What’s Going To Happen

Alabama is too solid in too many phases.

The defense is strong enough inside and out to keep UCLA from grinding for points like it’s been doing through the tournament, the offense is too explosive on the outside and stronger at moving the ball around, and the threes will be there in the second half to push on.

Alabama vs UCLA Prediction, Line

Alabama 80, UCLA 73

Line: Alabama -5.5, o/u: 143.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 4

5: Godzilla

1: Kong

