Alabama vs Mississippi State Prediction, Game Preview: SEC Tournament

SEC Tournament: Alabama Crimson Tide vs Mississippi State Bulldogs prediction and college basketball game preview.

Alabama vs Mississippi State Broadcast

Date: Friday, March 13

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Bridgestone Arena, Indianapolis, IN

Network: ESPN

Alabama (21-6) vs Mississippi State (15-13) Game Preview

Why Mississippi State Will Win

Mississippi State overcame a hard second half charge by Kentucky to win 74-73 to get here. The Bulldogs couldn’t hit from three well enough, but they made 49% of their shots from the field and helped stay in it on the free throw line when things were breaking down.

They lost twice to the Tide with absolutely nothing happening from three in either game. The defense worked fine and they were able to stay in both games, and now if they can just get anything from the outside, they’ve got the ability to make this a battle.

Why Alabama Will Win

Yeah, Mississippi State can’t hit the three lately.

It’s not a bad shooting team from the outside overall, but it doesn’t take a ton of outside shots and it’s only been able to get to 40% once in the last eight games.

On the flip side, Alabama can bomb its way out of a jam or into control. They’ve taken the second-most threes of anyone in the country and made the fourth most.

Combine that with their ability to force turnovers – and Mississippi State’s problems with too many mistakes and giveaways – and that should be just enough to move on.

What’s Going To Happen

Mississippi State will be plucky.

It’s good on the inside and great on the boards, forcing Bama to hit from the outside – and that plays into the strength. The Tide won’t be perfect, but they’ll go on the scoring runs that the Bulldogs won’t.

Like the first two meetings, this will be a battle with Bama having just a wee bit more in the bag.

Alabama vs Mississippi State Prediction, Line

Alabama 68, Mississippi State 61

Line: Alabama -9, o/u: 141

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

