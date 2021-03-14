Alabama vs LSU Prediction, Game Preview: SEC Tournament Final

SEC Tournament Final: Alabama Crimson Tide vs LSU Tigers prediction and college basketball game preview.

Alabama vs LSU Broadcast

Date: Sunday, March 14

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

Network: ESPN

Alabama (23-6) vs LSU (18-8) Game Preview

Why Alabama Will Win

Tennessee might have had a good lead and played a great first half in the semifinal, and then Bama started to step up the tempo, forced a slew of mistakes, and it won the second half by 14 in the 73-68 win.

There wasn’t a whole lot of drama before that in the five game winning streak, but now the team is showing just how strong it can be when it has to turn it up a notch when it really matters.

No one in America shoots more threes, the defensive pressure is still great at forcing mistakes, and coming up with shutdown stretches is the norm.

The Tide only faced LSU once with a 105-75 win in mid-January when the offense nailed everything. LSU has the high-powered offense, but Bama has the extra gear when it comes to cranking up the volume threes.

Why LSU Will Win

The Tiger offense has been terrific.

The defense might be flaky with just enough meltdowns – usually when the rebounds aren’t there at either end – to expect a clunker to be just around the bend, but everything held together over the last four games and in the SEC Tournament to get here.

Arkansas had the tempo and offense to run the Tigers out of the gym, but instead LSU was on from three and came up with a strong outing on the free throw line to win 78-71.

The O can hang with Bama in what should be a back-and-forth fight, and the D is among the best in the nation at guarding the three, and …

What’s Going To Happen

The Tide followed up that 105-point day earlier in the season with a 78-60 win in early February when the Tigers couldn’t seem to hit a thing.

This will be an offensive show no matter what, but Bama’s 3-and-D style will work just enough in the second half to pull away after a strong LSU first half.

Alabama vs LSU Prediction, Line

Alabama 84, LSU 78

Line: Alabama -5.5, o/u: 151

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4.5

