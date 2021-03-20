Alabama vs Iona Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament First Round

NCAA Tournament First Round: (2) Alabama (24-6) vs (15) Iona (12-5) prediction and college basketball game preview.

Alabama vs Iona Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 20

Game Time: 4:00 pm ET

Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Network: TBS

Alabama vs Iona Game Preview

Why Iona Will Win

Rick Pitino’s team is playing like a team that’s as well-coached as they come.

It doesn’t shoot from three, it doesn’t take the ball away, and it turns the ball over a ton, but it rebounds everything, hits its free throws, and it guards like mad on three point shooters.

The Gaels are going to want to slow this thing down to a dead stop. There’s not a lot of high-powered scoring pop – at least against a team like Alabama – but there’s just enough size to get tough on the inside.

Alabama fouls a ton and it turns it over a lot. The Gaels have to take advantage of every defensive stop and have to have to do enough on the offensive boards to force fouls and get to the line.

Why Alabama Will Win

Alabama is one good scoring run away from ending this.

Yeah, Iona was able to come up with a few big offensive performances, but it doesn’t have the outside shooting pop to keep up if Bama goes Bama and starts hitting from the outside.

No one in America shoots more threes, and the Tide have the D to go along with the three. Throw in its rebounding ability – it leads the nation in total rebounds and isn’t going to allow enough Iona offensive boards to matter.

What’s Going To Happen

This is a bad, bad fit for Iona.

Granted, it’s a 15 seed so anyone in this thing would pose problems for the Gaels, but Alabama is going to start taking threes from the start and will keep taking them. Iona doesn’t have the ability to bomb its way back into the game once the Tide get going.

It’ll take a few minutes – it’ll be tight for the first 10 minutes – and then the avalanche will come.

Alabama vs Iona Prediction, Line

Alabama 84, Iona 58

Line: Alabama -17, o/u: 147

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 2

5: Getting the NCAA Tournament back

1: One Shining Moment

