Alabama vs Georgia College Basketball Game Preview

Alabama Crimson Tide vs Georgia Bulldogs prediction and college basketball game preview.

Alabama vs Georgia Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 6

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, GA

Network: CBS

Alabama (20-6) vs Georgia (14-10) Game Preview

Why Alabama Will Win

There was an off day in a blowout against Arkansas last week, but everything is back to normal with great defensive performances in wins over Mississippi State and Auburn as part of a run of five wins in the last six games.

One of those wins was over Georgia in mid-February, with the offense hitting 64% from the field and 60% from three in the 115-82 obliteration. That’s not all that crazy for a Bulldog game – Georgia gives up 78 points per game partly because the offense gives up a ton of turnovers for easy scores.

The Crimson Tide will get points on the move, they’ll shoot a ton of threes, and on this defense, they’ll make most of them.

Why Georgia Will Win

Alabama might be taking it easy. It already won the SEC Championship and doesn’t necessarily need this for anything more than a tune-up for the games that matter.

For all of Georgia’s problems and issues, the team has no problems trying to crank up the scoring. It can rebound, move the ball around, and it’ll get into the speed of the game with the ability to play in the 80s without a problem.

It’s Senior Day – the Dawgs will be cranked for this.

What’s Going To Happen

Georgia has been just good enough at home to make this more of a fight than Bama might like. No, the Tide won’t take the day off, but the Bulldogs will ramp up the intensity just enough to keep this from being a blowout.

Alabama vs Georgia Prediction, Line

Alabama 81, Georgia 75

Line: Alabama -9, o/u: 154.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

