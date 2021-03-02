Alabama vs Auburn College Basketball Game Preview

Alabama Crimson Tide vs Auburn Tigers prediction and college basketball game preview.

Alabama vs Auburn Broadcast

Date: Tuesday, March 2

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, AL

Network: ESPN2

Alabama (19-6) vs Auburn (12-13) Game Preview

Why Alabama Will Win

It’s been a bit of a struggle lately, but Bama has managed to keep on winning with wins in four of the last five games. It’s winning by keeping up on the boards and making up for the misses with a whole lot of offensive rebounds to clean things up.

Auburn turns the ball over way too much, it’s not great from three, and gives up too many points allowing 77 per game. It was able to come up with a slight shocker against Tennessee and the offense hasn’t been bad, but it’s had a hard time keeping up in the clutch.

However …

Why Auburn Will Win

Alabama has had a hard time shooting.

Auburn can’t seem to win when the other side is connecting from the field, but when teams are struggling – like Tennessee hitting just 41% and Missouri 38% – they lose.

It doesn’t have to be a total clunker of an offensive performance from the other side – and Auburn has to find a way to keep Bama from getting on the move – but the Tide failed to make 40% of their shots in six of the last nine games.

After a great midseason, Bama is the definition of a team leaking oil.

It got Auburn the first time 94-90 back in early January, but this is a different team now.

What’s Going To Happen

Alabama won’t get red hot, but it’ll be good enough.

Auburn’s defense isn’t going to be able to do enough when the Tide make a few key shots from the outside midway through the second half to finally make a little bit of a run.

It’s going to be like the last few games for the Tide. It’s not going to be easy, but it’ll be a win.

Alabama vs Auburn Prediction, Line

Alabama 73, Auburn 68

Line: Alabama -10.5, o/u: 157

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

