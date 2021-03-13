Abilene Christian vs Nicholls Prediction, Game Preview: Southland Tournament Final

Southland Tournament Final: Abilene Christian vs Nicholls prediction and college basketball game preview.

Abilene Christian vs Nicholls Broadcast

Date: Saturday, March 13

Game Time: 9:30 pm ET

Venue: Leonard E Merrill Center, Katy, TX

Network: ESPN2

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Abilene Christian (22-4) vs Nicholls (18-6) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college basketball, go to BetMGM

Why Abilene Christian Will Win

The Wildcats might not be consistent, but they win. Only an 84-82 loss to Central Arkansas screwed up a run of 11 wins in the last 12 games with their shooting terrific, enough threes to be okay, and whole lot of free throws helping the cause.

It’s one of the best teams in the country at keeping the ball moving and getting the extra pass to get to the rim, forcing lots of fouls and doing damage on the line. The defense leads the Southland, the team leads the nation in turnover margin and is second in steals, and …

Why Nicholls Will Win

Nicholls doesn’t turn the ball over enough to be a problem.

The team is eighth in the nation in steals per game with an aggressive style of play to go along with its ability to dominate at times on the defensive boards. Abilene Christian has a nice offense, but Nicholls has been ripping through everyone with 80 or more in the last four games and 79 or more in nine of the last 12.

This isn’t a big-shooting team from three, but it comes up with a slew of easy baskets coming from the defense.

What’s Going To Happen

Be upset if this isn’t a fun and crazy shootout.

Both teams can fill it up, both can make lots of big plays generated from the defense, and both teams like to get up and down the court. The Colonels are shooting lights out later, but the Wildcats will be better on the boards.

Abilene Christian vs Nicholls Prediction, Line

Abilene Christian 84, Nicholls 78

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Line: Abilene Christian -7, o/u: 145

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3

5: Michigan State Spartans

1: MSU Spartans presented by Rocket Mortgage