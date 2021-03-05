5 Best NCAA Tournament Predictions Against The Spread, Point Total: Sweet 16

What 5 NCAA Tournament games appear to be the best bets and the best picks against the spread going into the Sweet 16?

Here are five NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 games that appear to be a wee bit favorable against the spread or with the point total.

Click on each game for the game preview and fearless prediction.

POINT TOTAL: 125

PICK: Over

This is all on principle.

If someone wants to give you a 125 college basketball point total, go over.

1) It’s just not that hard a number to hit, and 2) you don’t want to be known as that guy who goes under on a total so low.

The worry here, of course, is the Loyola defense with a week to rest up and get ready. How many times have the Ramblers allowed more than 60 points this season?

Five times in 30 games. That’s it. That’s ridiculous.

Not even the high-powered Illinois team with as much talent as anyone in college basketball could hit the 60 mark. Of course, to math this up, both teams have to get to at least 60 or one side has to rock to get past 125.

The Loyola-Illinois game got to 129.

Oregon State has gone dead-cold at times this year, scoring fewer than 60 points in six games, but one of those went over 125 and every other game out of the 31 went over the mark.

There’s also a wee bit of a worry over an Oregon State D that can keep this tight, or if the thees aren’t falling, and …

You’re not going to take the under on 125. That’s not how you roll.

