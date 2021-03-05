5 Best NCAA Tournament Predictions Against The Spread: First Round Saturday

What 5 NCAA Tournament games appear to be the best bets and the best picks against the spread going into first round on Saturday?

NCAA Tournament Fearless Predictions, Game Previews

– CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

– Every Game Preview & Prediction

– CFN Expert Picks: Every First Round Game

Here are five NCAA Tournament first round Saturday games that appear to be a wee bit favorable against the spread.

Click on each game for the game preview and fearless prediction.

LINE: Michigan -26

ATS PICK: Texas Southern

– Bet on this, BetMGM latest line

The NCAA Tournament is obviously a whole separate thing from anything that happens during the regular season, but it’s still asking the world for something different and new to occur.

It’s not like Texas Southern didn’t play anyone. Yes, anything that happened in November shouldn’t really matter, but the Tigers lost to Washington State by four and wasn’t totally embarrassing in an 85-65 loss to Oklahoma State.

The key comp is Wyoming, an up-and-down, high-powered team that likes to get moving, and Texas Southern shocked the Cowboys 76-74 in Laramie.

I’m stalling here … it’s Michigan, it’s a 1 seed vs a 16, and it’s going to win by whatever point total it wants to. However …

The Wolverines didn’t beat anyone this year by more than 26, and Texas Southern didn’t lose to anyone this year by more than 26.

The Tigers’ worst loss was that 85-65 thing against Oklahoma State, and Michigan’s biggest win was by 25 over Minnesota.

Oh, you’ll have to sweat it out – Michigan will be up 30-10 in a hiccup – but if the anomaly happens, so be it.

NEXT: Iowa vs Grand Canyon