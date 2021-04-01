2021 College Football Predictions For All 130 Teams: Spring

College football schedules and spring predictions for all 130 teams with the realistic best and worst case records and quick analysis.

Contact @ColFootballNews

2021 Early College Football Predictions, Schedules

American Athletic | Big Ten

Big 12 | C-USA | Independents

MAC | Mountain West | Pac-12

SEC | Sun Belt

ACC Atlantic

– ACC Weekly Schedule, Top Games To Watch

– ACC 2021 Pre-Spring Rankings & Breakdown

Boston College Eagles

There’s a lot to like in Year Two under Jeff Hafley, the pass-heavy team should be stronger, and there’s a nice three game tune-up to get ready for the start of the real season that should under with one big thud. The Eagles will win one they shouldn’t lose one they shouldn’t, and go bowling with at least six wins.

2018: 7-5 2019: 6-7 2020: 6-5

Realistic Best Case Record: 8-4

Realistic Worst Case Record: 4-8

2021 Prediction, Spring Football Version: 6-6

Sept. 4 Colgate

Sept. 11 at UMass

Sept. 18 at Temple

Sept. 25 Missouri

Oct. 2 at Clemson

Oct. 9 OPEN DATE

Oct. 16 NC State

Oct. 23 at Louisville

Oct. 30 at Syracuse

Nov. 5 Virginia Tech

Nov. 13 at Georgia Tech

Nov. 20 Florida State

Nov. 27 Wake Forest

– Full Schedule Analysis

Clemson Tigers

It’s all up to the opener against Georgia. That’s the one realistic shot at a loss with a relatively easy-looking ACC slate with no North Carolina or Miami. With a polite nod to Alabama, this should be the best team in college football with nothing more than the annual way-too-close-call brain cramp – maybe at Louisville or Pitt – to worry about.

2018: 15-0 2019: 14-1 2020: 10-2

Realistic Best Case Record: 12-0

Realistic Worst Case Record: 9-3

2021 Prediction, Spring Football Version: 12-0

Sept. 4 Georgia (in Charlotte)

Sept. 11 South Carolina State

Sept. 18 Georgia Tech

Sept. 25 at NC State

Oct. 2 Boston College

Oct. 9 OPEN DATE

Oct. 15 at Syracuse

Oct. 23 at Pitt

Oct. 30 Florida State

Nov. 6 at Louisville

Nov. 13 UConn

Nov. 20 Wake Forest

Nov. 27 at South Carolina

– Full Schedule Analysis

Florida State Seminoles

It’s Florida State – at some point it has to be good again. It’s not like the ACC is anything killer this year – the Noles will drop the road games to the strong Clemson and North Carolina teams – and there won’t be a win over Florida or Notre Dame. Start with those four losses and hope to push for six wins with few home blips and a win in one of the 50/50 road dates against Wake Forest or Boston College.

2018: 5-7 2019: 6-7 2020: 3-6

Realistic Best Case Record: 7-5

Realistic Worst Case Record: 4-8

2021 Prediction, Spring Football Version: 6-6

Sept. 5 Notre Dame

Sept. 11 Jacksonville State

Sept. 18 at Wake Forest

Sept. 25 Louisville

Oct. 2 Syracuse

Oct. 9 at North Carolina

Oct. 16 OPEN DATE

Oct. 23 UMass

Oct. 30 at Clemson

Nov. 6 NC State

Nov. 13 Miami

Nov. 20 at Boston College

Nov. 27 at Florida

– Full Schedule Analysis

Louisville Cardinals

Considering Clemson is a home date, there isn’t a game on the slate the Cardinals can’t win. However, there are more than enough tough battles that could go either way to be concerned. There has to be a win over UCF, Virginia or Kentucky at home, or against Ole Miss in Atlanta to kick things off.

2018: 2-10 2019: 8-5 2020: 4-7

Realistic Best Case Record: 8-4

Realistic Worst Case Record: 5-7

2021 Prediction, Spring Football Version: 6-6

Sept. 6 Ole Miss (in Atlanta)

Sept. 11 Eastern Kentucky

Sept. 17 UCF

Sept. 25 at Florida State

Oct. 2 at Wake Forest

Oct. 9 Virginia

Oct. 16 OPEN DATE

Oct. 23 Boston College

Oct. 30 at NC State

Nov. 6 Clemson

Nov. 13 Syracuse

Nov. 18 at Duke

Nov. 27 Kentucky

– Full Schedule Analysis

NC State Wolfpack

There are enough winnable games to assume a bowl season, but can the Pack beat Mississippi State? Can they come off of their off week to beat Boston College on the road? It’ll take a big run late to go bowling, but they’ll get there.

2018: 9-4 2019: 4-8 2020: 8-4

Realistic Best Case Record: 8-4

Realistic Worst Case Record: 5-7

2021 Prediction, Spring Football Version: 7-5

Sept. 2 USF

Sept. 11 at Mississippi State

Sept. 18 Furman

Sept. 25 Clemson

Oct. 2 Louisiana Tech

Oct. 9 OPEN DATE

Oct. 16 at Boston College

Oct. 23 at Miami

Oct. 30 Louisville

Nov. 6 at Florida State

Nov. 13 at Wake Forest

Nov. 20 Syracuse

Nov. 26 North Carolina

– Full Schedule Analysis

Syracuse Orange

Can the Orange block anyone? The O line has to come together fast. The season should come down to two home games – Rutgers and Liberty. There will be a few ACC wins, but the difference between a solid season or another dud will come down to the early September games. Go at least 3-1 to start, or there’s going to be a problem even with a relatively okay slate.

2018: 10-3 2019: 5-7 2020: 1-10

Realistic Best Case Record: 7-5

Realistic Worst Case Record: 3-9

2021 Prediction, Spring Football Version: 5-7

Sept. 4 at Ohio

Sept. 11 Rutgers

Sept. 18 Albany

Sept. 24 Liberty

Oct. 2 at Florida State

Oct. 9 Wake Forest

Oct. 15 Clemson

Oct. 23 at Virginia Tech

Oct. 30 Boston College

Nov. 6 OPEN DATE

Nov. 13 at Louisville

Nov. 20 at NC State

Nov. 27 Pitt

– Full Schedule Analysis

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

You know exactly how this works under Dave Clawson. The Demon Deacons will overachieve and win a few ACC games in fun shootouts, they won’t have enough in a few of the bigger road games, and they’ll somehow work their way to six-to-eight wins on the way to a bowl game. However, there’s one big concern – North Carolina. It’s technically a non-conference game instead of playing some cream-puff to boost up the record.

2018: 7-6 2019: 8-4 2020: 4-5

Realistic Best Case Record: 8-4

Realistic Worst Case Record: 4-8

2021 Prediction, Spring Football Version: 6-6

Sept. 3 Old Dominion

Sept. 11 Norfolk State

Sept. 18 Florida State

Sept. 24 at Virginia

Oct. 2 Louisville

Oct. 9 at Syracuse

Oct. 16 OPEN DATE

Oct. 23 at Army

Oct. 30 Duke

Nov. 6 at North Carolina*

Nov. 13 NC State

Nov. 20 at Clemson

Nov. 27 at Boston College

*Not considered an ACC game

– Full Schedule Analysis

ACC Coastal

– ACC Weekly Schedule, Top Games To Watch

– ACC 2021 Pre-Spring Rankings & Breakdown

Duke Blue Devils

There’s a base of three wins built into the cake – Charlotte, North Carolina A&T and Kansas – but where else are the Blue Devils going to make any noise without a massive overall improvement? There will be one win somewhere – like against Georgia Tech – and there will probably be an upset or two along the way, but they’ll be double-digit dogs for most of the ACC season.

2018: 8-5 2019: 5-7 2020: 2-9

Realistic Best Case Record: 7-5

Realistic Worst Case Record: 3-9

2021 Prediction, Spring Football Version: 4-8

Sept. 4 at Charlotte

Sept. 11 North Carolina A&T

Sept. 18 Northwestern

Sept. 25 Kansas

Oct. 2 at North Carolina

Oct. 9 Georgia Tech

Oct. 16 at Virginia

Oct. 23 OPEN DATE

Oct. 30 at Wake Forest

Nov. 6 Pitt

Nov. 13 at Virginia Tech

Nov. 18 Louisville

Nov. 27 Miami

– Full Schedule Analysis

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Have things started to turn under Geoff Collins? The Yellow Jackets should have more pieces in place, but it’s going to take a few upsets to push for a winning season. Playing Clemson, Notre Dame and Georgia are three losses and going to Miami and Virginia doesn’t help. At least North Carolina and Virginia Tech are at home.

2018: 7-6 2019: 3-9 2020: 3-7

Realistic Best Case Record: 7-5

Realistic Worst Case Record: 3-9

2021 Prediction, Spring Football Version: 4-8

Sept. 4 Northern Illinois

Sept. 11 Kennesaw State

Sept. 18 at Clemson

Sept. 25 North Carolina

Oct. 2 Pitt

Oct. 9 at Duke

Oct. 16 OPEN DATE

Oct. 23 at Virginia

Oct. 30 Virginia Tech

Nov. 6 at Miami

Nov. 13 Boston College

Nov. 20 at Notre Dame

Nov. 27 Georgia

– Full Schedule Analysis

Miami Hurricanes

Start with a loss to Alabama to kick things off, and be afraid of Appalachian State and Michigan State to follow. However, if this is going to be a great season, the Canes need to beat the Mountaineers and Spartans in Hard Rock. There’s no Clemson on the slate, going to Florida State shouldn’t be too tough, and there’s a week off before dealing with North Carolina.

2018: 7-6 2019: 6-7 2020: 8-3

Realistic Best Case Record: 10-2

Realistic Worst Case Record: 7-5

2021 Prediction, Spring Football Version: 9-3

Sept. 4 Alabama (in Atlanta)

Sept. 11 Appalachian State

Sept. 18 Michigan State

Sept. 25 Central Connecticut

Sept. 30 Virginia

Oct. 9 OPEN DATE

Oct. 16 at North Carolina

Oct. 23 NC State

Oct. 30 at Pitt

Nov. 6 Georgia Tech

Nov. 13 at Florida State

Nov. 20 Virginia Tech

Nov. 27 at Duke

– Full Schedule Analysis

North Carolina Tar Heels

It’s a weird-tough slate for the loaded Tar Heels. There isn’t anyone on the schedule they can’t beat – they don’t have to play Clemson – but Georgia State is the only non-ACCish non-conference game with the date at Notre Dame and home game against Wake Forest both not counting in the ACC standings.

2018: 2-9 2019: 7-6 2020: 8-4

Realistic Best Case Record: 11-1

Realistic Worst Case Record: 7-5

2021 Prediction, Spring Football Version: 9-3

Sept. 2 at Virginia Tech

Sept. 11 Georgia State

Sept. 18 Virginia

Sept. 25 at Georgia Tech

Oct. 2 Duke

Oct. 9 Florida State

Oct. 16 Miami

Oct. 23 OPEN DATE

Oct. 30 at Notre Dame

Nov. 6 Wake Forest*

Nov. 11 at Pitt

Nov. 20 Wofford

Nov. 26 at NC State

*Not considered an ACC game

– Full Schedule Analysis

Pitt Panthers

It’s going to be another dangerous Pitt team that will be just good enough to shock someone along the way, and just off enough to not be 100% certain of anything special. It should come down to road games at Tennessee and Virginia Tech and home dates with Clemson, Miami, and North Carolina. The Panthers have to win at least two of those.

2018: 7-7 2019: 8-5 2020: 6-5

Realistic Best Case Record: 9-3

Realistic Worst Case Record: 5-7

2021 Prediction, Spring Football Version: 7-5

Sept. 4 UMass

Sept. 11 at Tennessee

Sept. 18 Western Michigan

Sept. 25 New Hampshire

Oct. 2 at Georgia Tech

Oct. 9 OPEN DATE

Oct. 16 at Virginia Tech

Oct. 23 Clemson

Oct. 30 Miami

Nov. 6 at Duke

Nov. 11 North Carolina

Nov. 20 Virginia

Nov. 27 at Syracuse

– Full Schedule Analysis

Virginia Cavaliers

It’s a dangerous schedule for a good team that’s going to have a hard time pushing for anything special. Win at home against William & Mary, Illinois, Wake Forest, Duke and Georgia Tech, and it’ll easily be a winning season. However, going to BYU won’t be a breeze, but there are only two road games after October 9th.

2018: 8-5 2019: 9-5 2020: 5-5

Realistic Best Case Record: 9-3

Realistic Worst Case Record: 4-8

2021 Prediction, Spring Football Version: 7-5

Sept. 4 William & Mary

Sept. 11 Illinois

Sept. 18 at North Carolina

Sept. 24 Wake Forest

Sept. 30 at Miami

Oct. 9 at Louisville

Oct. 16 Duke

Oct. 23 Georgia Tech

Oct. 30 at BYU

Nov. 6 OPEN DATE

Nov. 13 Notre Dame

Nov. 20 at Pitt

Nov. 27 Virginia Tech

– Full Schedule Analysis

Virginia Tech Hokies

It’s the Xiest of X factor teams with so many new parts and so much uncertainty. Starting the season with North Carolina doesn’t help and going to West Virginia is a problem, but it’s not that bad an ACC slate even with four of the last five games on the road.

2018: 6-7 2019: 8-5 2020: 5-6

Realistic Best Case Record: 9-3

Realistic Worst Case Record: 5-7

2021 Prediction, Spring Football Version: 6-6

Sept. 2 North Carolina

Sept. 11 Middle Tennessee

Sept. 18 at West Virginia

Sept. 25 Richmond

Oct. 2 OPEN DATE

Oct. 9 Notre Dame

Oct. 16 Pitt

Oct. 23 Syracuse

Oct. 30 at Georgia Tech

Nov. 5 at Boston College

Nov. 13 Duke

Nov. 20 at Miami

Nov. 27 at Virginia

– Full Schedule Analysis

2021 Early College Football Predictions, Schedules

American Athletic | Big Ten

Big 12 | C-USA | Independents

MAC | Mountain West | Pac-12

SEC | Sun Belt

Next: American Athletic