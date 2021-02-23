Wofford vs Chattanooga Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

Wofford Terriers vs Chattanooga Mocs prediction and FCS spring football game preview.

Wofford vs Chattanooga Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 27

Game Time:12:00 ET

Venue: Finley Stadium, Chattanooga, TN

Network: ESPN+

Wofford (1-0) vs Chattanooga (0-0) Game Preview

Why Wofford Will Win

Wofford had no problems in a 31-14 win over Mercer to kick things off.

The ground game didn’t dominate, but it averaged close to five yards per carry, came up with 201 yards, and got up fast and coasted from there. Jimmy Weirck threw for 173 yards and didn’t make any mistakes, the defense came up with three fumble recoveries, and it was a good first battle.

Chattanooga might have the talent and ability to keep up offensively, but the defensive front will have a problem with the Terrier ground attack and most importantly, it’s probably going to need a bit to get going against a team with a game under its belt.

Why Chattanooga Will Win

The Mocs have the star power to rise up as the game goes on. The offensive line is solid paving the way for RB Ailym Ford, who needs to come up with a big performance behind that good line.

Between Jordan Jones and Brandon Dowdell, Chattanooga has a good pair of defensive backs to work around, but it’ll be the other side of the ball that has to pull this off. Mercer was able to run well – even though it was down to Wofford 17-0 at the half – and the Mocs have to establish its O from the start.

What’s Going To Happen

Considering how good Furman is and should be, the loser of this has a whole lot of work to do in the SoCon race.

Wofford might have the right running attack and that one game of warm up, but Chattanooga has more top talent – even if its not as deep. It’s going to be a tight back-and-forth battle with the Mocs getting hot on two late drives – helped by two late stops – for the massive win.

Wofford vs Chattanooga Prediction, Line

Chattanooga 24, Wofford 20

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Must See Rating: 4

