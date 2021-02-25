WKU vs Houston College Basketball Game Preview

WKU Hilltoppers vs Houston Cougars prediction and college basketball game preview.

WKU vs Houston Broadcast

Date: Thursday, February 25

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Fertitta Center, Houston, TX

Network: ESPN2

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

WKU (15-4) vs Houston (18-3) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college basketball, go to BetMGM

Why WKU Will Win

The Hilltoppers have taken to the back-to-back format in the Conference USA world six straight wins thanks to their ability to hit the boards hard and get hot from the field.

This was an okay shooting team early in the season, but it turned it on in a big way over the last four games hitting half of their shots helped by a ton of extra passes and assists.

For all of the good things Houston is doing, it’s way too inconsistent from the field, it’s fouling way too often, and …

Why Houston Will Win

The defense is suffocating when it’s all working.

There have been a few breakdowns in games the Cougars should’ve won, but at home it’s a killer at stopping teams from the outside and even better at cleaning it up on the boards.

Teams aren’t getting enough second chances – Houston has allowed only two teams in the last nine games to get double-digit offensive rebounds. How many did Cincinnati get in its 90-52 loss a few days ago? Four.

WKU hasn’t come up with double-digit rebound in four of its last five games.

What’s Going To Happen

WKU isn’t bad and it’s got the ability to one decent run, but Houston is devastating in the Fertitta. It’ll get out to a hot start and be up the whole way.

WKU vs Houston Prediction, Line

Houston 75, WKU 57

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Line: Houston -12, o/u: 135.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: Champions League afternoon games

1: Champions League afternoon games behind a paywall service